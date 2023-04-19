feats of innovation | news, sports, jobs





HOUGHTON – For over 20 years, the Michigan Tech Design Expo has showcased student research and design that impacts real-world challenges. The Undergraduate Student Fair is an opportunity for project teams to showcase their innovations in a variety of areas.

Held Tuesday at the Memorial Union Building Ballroom and the Van Pelt Opie Library, the event featured a senior capstone project as well as an interdisciplinary team working with external sponsors through enterprise programs. .

This year’s expo also featured a freshman student project and an enterprise team from the Underwater Robotics Student Organization at Dollar Bay High School.

Driven by the ingenuity and innovation of technical students, projects range from tiny medical devices to robots for lunar missions.

Blue Marble Security, an enterprise team with sponsors such as General Motors and the US Navy, had a variety of projects on display, but in some cases had to withhold explicit details.

Enterprise team president and fourth-year electrical engineering student Breanna Gorman showcased a portable battery pack for military backpacks. The modification placed the battery her pack in her 3D printed her frame of the backpack to allow even weight transfer.

As president of Blue Marble Security Enterprise, Gorman was pleased with the development of the project throughout the year.

The Enterprise Program allows multiple disciplines to collaborate on projects. This is similar to what students encounter in the workplace, says Gorman.

Some of our enterprise teams worked with industry giants, but Open Source Hardware Enterprise makes all of our data available for free. The team authorizes the use, distribution, and redevelopment of the project to benefit others with similar interests and to further develop the system through collaboration with other open source innovators. Their projects ranged from chemical balancing pool systems, to water immersion circulators used to evenly cook food, to solar-powered sonic bird attractants/repellents.

Cade Meyer, a senior mechanical engineer, was part of the Velovations Enterprise team. They focus on bicycle design projects.

Meyer was working on a project with a Tech graduate who patented a new kind of tire hub. Over his two years, the Velovation team developed a model that showcases the patent, its durability and efficacy.

Meyer, who finished his degree next week and took a job at Calumet Electronics, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and team, but it suited his passion for cycling more than the profession he pursued.

The project has changed dramatically during progress and development. Some projects in the early stages were still solving problems or experimenting with variables.

The team at Consumer Product Manufacturing Enterprise focused on producing methane from cafeteria food waste as a fuel source. While the team had successfully produced an energy-rich gas, they looked forward to working with the Michigan State University program to find solutions to their problems and continue to improve their designs.

Supermilage Systems Enterprise spent a year building the car and participated in last week’s Shell Eco Marathon. Focusing on fuel efficiency, the design had to match the rules imposed by the Shell Eco Marathon competition. After graduating nearly half of the team last year, his entire team was happy with the implementation of the design. They placed him seventh in the division over 600 miles per gallon.

Throughout the expo, the enterprise and senior design teams showcased student commitments that were enthusiastic and dedicated to bringing their talents to the workforce.

But a young group of high school students from Dollar Bay kept their distance enough to stay with them.

The SOAR Group is partnering with the National Park Service at Isle Royale to tackle water-related research challenges using Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Students showcased the skills they developed in their robotics electives, including electrical engineering, 3D printing, coding, and soldering.

Senior Jasper Lee said he plans to major in electrical engineering, so this class was a natural choice for him.

Junior Adelyn Swain focused on 3D printing and helped the group develop more efficient brackets for their ROVs.

SOAR program representatives agreed that it was a valuable opportunity to pursue their interests and develop diverse skills.

Attended by over 1,000 students, the expo showcased the spirit of innovation and collaboration around Tech’s campus. Every effort was made to formulate a solution. For a graduating senior, first-time Enterprise student, and his freshman design project, the future seems limitless for these students. The only looming question: What will they think of next?

