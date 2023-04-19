Industry Vendors on Innovation





UK: Ahead of the Short Stay Summit at Old Billingsgate in central London on April 27, STRz will meet with leading vendor Hospiria COO Richard Bridger, Operto CEO Steve Davis, and Breezeway CEO We sat down with Jeremy Gall, , for a quick look at tech trends and innovation.・Regular rental business.

What opportunities do property managers and hosts currently have when it comes to short-term rental technology?

Jeremy Gall: In today’s challenging economy, streamlining operational workflows to increase profitability is paramount. In 2023, there will be an increasing focus on driving efficiency to keep costs down, keep homeowners happy, and provide better facilities and guest experiences.

Steve Davis: Advances in short-term rental technology offer property managers and hosts many opportunities to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. Connected He is able to book, pay, connect before, during and after your stay through one ecosystem, which is key to streamlining your operations and growing your business. Channel management is key to enabling property managers and hosts to distribute listings to multiple booking platforms simultaneously. There are no limits to automating and scaling guest experiences and operations with AI tools like ChatGPT.

Richard Bridger: As the pace of technology development continues, it is possible that some technologies are about to leap out of the “carbon copy” world where almost every PMS has a market with a single service technology plugged in. Operto does it from his guest tech, Breezeway from his operational and cleaning tech, and Hospiria from his traditional PMS space. Undoubtedly, many others are thinking of ways to expand their capabilities rather than just connecting with others.

The advantage here is that property managers and hosts don’t have to contract as many individual services and the integration is more robust. The challenge is that it becomes increasingly difficult to extract yourself as you begin to enter ecosystem structures where you find yourself in a particular ecosystem. [think trying to move from Google to Apple phones]So a key choice is to make sure you’re in the right ecosystem and be very clear where you want your data to reside.

Are there changing consumer demands impacting how property managers use technology?

RB: It’s important to remember that there is no single trend. Some high-value guests still appreciate and pay for high-touch service, while others are more focused on digital-first service. In the digital-first world, the ability to seamlessly integrate different parts of the experience becomes critical for everything from messaging to additional services and door codes. If you can integrate experience, you can go far. The need to integrate technology is driving many technology companies in this space to breakout beyond their core competencies. But you need to know which customers want which service. How you use technology as a property manager depends on your customer profile.

SD: Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices as their primary means of connectivity while traveling. The property manager has responded to this trend by developing mobile-friendly her websites and apps that allow consumers to access information and services on the go. Self-service options continue to proliferate, and property managers must implement self-service portals and check-in to address this trend.

JG: Authenticity is part of the appeal of short-term rentals, but guests also want a predictable experience. Consumers don’t want to feel like they’re rolling the dice when deciding to book a rental. Not sure what you’re getting in terms of quality. The exciting part is that managers and hosts of all sizes are investing in technology to improve quality and ensure they meet certain standards.

What challenges do you think property managers, or the industry as a whole, will have to navigate this year?

SD: The top three things we hear from our customers and prospects every day are first, supply chain disruptions. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and led to shortages of building materials, appliances and other essentials. Second, inflation and rising interest rates. Inflation and rising interest rates can affect a property manager’s ability to secure funding for new projects or keep existing properties profitable. And finally, the lack of manpower. The labor market is tight in many industries, including property management. This makes it difficult for property managers to find and retain qualified staff, increasing workload and reducing efficiency. Also, automated solutions are essential for property management.

RB: In the short term, demand will be a big challenge, especially given the current cost of living. In the long term, regulation will be the biggest challenge. Countries are systematically beginning to introduce regulations Portugal is cracking down, the UK government is considering registration and Scotland is introducing very strict restrictions. The industry needs to be able to better explain that it brings great value to the community, but in some cases it impacts local residents, clearly some operators are irresponsible amateurs and , you will also recognize that you have to meet certain standards.

JG: At Breezeways’ virtual summit ELEVATE, we heard a lot of chatter about managing owner expectations. Many owners have ridden the surge in demand over the last few years. Property managers need to know how to navigate owner expectations and rising costs and how to best communicate these to owners.

What is your take on the rise of ChatGPT and how will this affect your business and your customers?

SD: Made me want to plug this question into ChatGPT and generate a response! Streamline, streamline, streamline. Our Operto team is looking for ways to interact with the program while navigating ChatGPT. We approach with curiosity and build products around opportunities and job descriptions. This tool gives you easy access to many guidebooks and guest information. my view? If you haven’t spent time testing it, give it a try. We look forward to seeing our customers grow with AI tools.

RB: It changes everything and nothing – just like the internet brought to the industry. On the one hand, the Internet has greatly changed the way people book travel. On the other hand, GDS are still the dominant force in corporate travel, and one of the biggest drivers of good guest stays and good business is, as in the past, physical location, product quality, and service. .

I think the same thing will happen with AI. The way the industry works will change dramatically. A guest may ask for instructions on how to use your version of his ChatGPT oven rather than read the instructions. AI takes photos and writes descriptions. But underneath it all, the guest still wants his AI to provide his own personal experience, and that’s what makes it stand out.

What the Internet has really done for the industry is that it has changed the way business works. In particular, it provided new distribution and aggregation models – new ways to reach customers. While it has provided new opportunities for property managers, it has also always posed the risk of being commoditized as it sits alongside all other operators OTA.

AI will likely do the same and offer new mechanisms for delivery [people ask their personal AI travel agent to book a place with XYZ features]While it will likely open up new ways of customer service, it also introduces new risks of commoditization, as AI will be able to provide some service elements more efficiently than humans. But the physical nature of travel and the desire to bring experiences that match human desires means that those who can ride behind AI and deliver better, more personal experiences are the ones who thrive. increase.

JG: ChatGPT and AI will impact every industry. That said, humans have always been at the heart of exceptional hospitality experiences.The best technology enables people to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively. At Breezeway, we always take this approach when building our products and services. ChatGPT is very impressive and has many applications in short term rental space. One real-world application of AI that we are already testing is ‘Reply Suggestions’ within the Messages tool. AI can have a big impact on reducing repetitive interactions, reducing human error, and improving response times.

Over the past year, a lot of funding has been set aside for short-term rental technology solutions. Do you think this trend will continue into 2023?

RB: Only the most successful. Markets have really changed lately, especially after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, so profitable banks may continue to thrive. You can really struggle. This will reinforce the trend towards consolidation that already existed. Again, the industry is maturing, and increased regulation, consolidation, and breadth of technology are all heading in that direction.

Jeremy Gall: Short-term rentals are part of a dynamic and growing travel sector that relies on technology to run a highly complex business. Technology will continue to be an important part of the short-term rental ecosystem. Although we expect the pace and total funding to slow in 2023, there will continue to be attractive investment opportunities in this space.

Readers attending the Short Stay Summit can join the main stage session ‘Integration or the Market?’ for more insights. April 27th at 3:35pm. Read the full agenda here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shorttermrentalz.com/features/short-stay-summit-2023-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related