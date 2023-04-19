Billionaire Wee Cho Yaws UOB invests $375 million in Singapore’s regional banking tech hub





Wee Ee Cheong, Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB),… [+] Singapore, Friday 22nd February 2019.

Ole Hoying/Bloomberg

United Overseas Bank, managed by banking and real estate billionaire Wee Cho Yawsaid, invested SGD500 million ($375 million) on Tuesday to build a technology and innovation hub in the northeastern town of Punggol. to support a push for lenders across Southeast Asia.

The 300,000-square-foot facility will be located within the city-state’s first smart district, the Punggol Digital District, being developed by industrial park developer Jurong Town Corp., and upon eventual completion will showcase the role of technology, innovation and digital. will accommodate approximately 3,000 employees. UOB is stepping up its investment in digital technology. Earlier this week, the company partnered with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibabas Lazada to develop payments and financial services in key Southeast Asian markets.

Wee Ee Cheong, Vice Chairman and CEO of UOB, said in a statement, “Our investment here will grow Singapore’s core and support our clients’ digital journeys across Singapore and ASEAN. It reinforces our commitment.We look forward to working with the vibrant ecosystem of partners here to accelerate innovation, talent development and sustainability.Ee Cheong is Honorary Chairman of UOB. Wee Cho Yaw’s eldest son.

The lender’s investment in Punggol Technology Hub comes as UOB integrates its operations across Southeast Asia after acquiring Citibank’s consumer banking franchises for S$4.9 billion in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

First announced in January 2022, the transaction doubled UOB’s customer base to more than 5 million and helped boost revenue. Last year’s bank core net profit he rose 18% to reach a record high of his S$4.8 billion.

UOB was co-founded as United Chinese Bank in 1935 by Wee Cho Yaw’s father Wee Khiang Cheng. Besides controlling banks, Wee, 94, holds significant stakes in real estate companies such as UOL Group and his Kheng Leong. With a net worth of $6.8 billion, he was ranked 9th on his list of 50 richest people in Singapore released last September.

