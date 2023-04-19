Northrop Grumman in construction phase of SDA satellite after significant design review





Colorado Springs, Colorado Just over a year after winning the Space Development Agency (SDA) contract to provide satellites for a low-Earth orbit mesh communications network, Northrop Grumman recently completed a critical design review (CDR) and began construction opened the way to The spacecraft is for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL), the company said Tuesday.

Northrop Grummans’ contract calls for the launch of the first of 21 of its 42 T1TL satellites by September 2024, 32 months after signing the contract. The rest of the satellites are scheduled to be launched in about three months.

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated its ability to respond quickly to threats, Blake Bullock, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of communications systems, strategic space systems, told Defense Dailyon at the company’s annual space symposium on April 17. rice field. It’s a game changer for the Department of Defense.

SDA awarded Northrop Grumman a contract for 56 satellites, 42 of which were used for the T1TL portion of the breeder fighter space architecture. T1TL will be a network of communications satellites that can link with other space and ground assets as part of the DoD’s vision of a highly connected battlespace summarized as Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The transport layer satellite contains link 16 data links. Link-16 datalinks will be ubiquitous across combat assets, advancing the JADC2 vision.

Lockheed Martin and York Space Systems are also building 42 satellites each for T1TL. All satellites, including Northrop Grummans, communicate with each other via optical communication links.

Northrop Grumman is also building 14 satellites for the Tranche 1 tracking layer. It provides missile warning and tracking information as part of the Proliferation Fighter Space Architecture. The company recently completed a preliminary design review of the tracking layer.

Under tranche 0 of the transport layer effort, Lockheed Martin and York Space Systems are supplying SDA with 10 satellites each.

Northrop Grumman has partnered with Airbus Group, which provides satellite buses for spacecraft. Production of the T1TL satellite will begin later this year.

This article was first published by Via Satellite’s sister publication, Defense Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.satellitetoday.com/government-military/2023/04/18/northrop-grumman-in-build-phase-for-sda-satellites-after-critical-design-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related