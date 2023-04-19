Adobe Lightroom AI features tackle big photography problems





In Tuesday’s Lightroom software update, Adobe applied AI technology to one of the most persistent problems in digital photography: the multicolored speckles of image noise. It’s not always perfect, but it works and can save some terrible photos in some cases.

Digital photos taken in low-light environments often suffer from noise, especially when fast shutter speeds are needed to avoid blur on moving subjects. However, Adobe has trained an artificial intelligence model to clean up the photos and added a new feature called noise removal.

This is a remarkable example of how AI can breathe new life into old software and services. Microsoft, Google, and others have the same idea with improvements planned to improve tools like Search in Bing, Write in Word, and Draft Email in Gmail.

I’ve tested Adobe’s denoise AI feature with a pre-release version of Lightroom and can confirm that it works beautifully in some cases. Portraits were rescued by smoothing skin while preserving hair detail in a photo taken at dawn using her DSLR at a very high ISO 25,600 sensitivity setting.

Shots of my mother, lit only by her birthday candle, were similarly vastly improved. It also helps with photos of birds, wooden carvings of dimly lit European cathedrals, and comet Neowise reflected in the 2020 night sky. I understand. It’s especially useful for improving photos that I could never reproduce, such as shots of my young son reading. An e-book in the dark, lit only by the light of the phone screen.

Not perfect. Especially if you raise the noise reduction slider too high, skin can look artificially smooth, like plastic. Some kind of motion he even seemed to inject blur detail. His two sets of thin cables stabilizing San Francisco’s Sutro Tower twisted into faint streamers.

However, based on my early testing, Lightroom’s denoising feature is good enough to allow photographers to shoot at higher ISOs more comfortably and give them more editing freedom, such as brightening the shadows of a photo. Hope it helps. Also, Lightroom’s denoise feature is built directly into Lightroom.

Rob Christensen, Product Director for Lightroom at Adobe, said: “AI is what really makes it possible.”

Lightroom’s AI denoising was able to cut the noise while preserving the detail in the feathers of this bird.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Lightroom isn’t the first to use AI for noise reduction. Topaz DeNoise and Topaz Labs’ new Photo AI, for example, are gaining traction among bird photographers who routinely suffer from high noise associated with fast shutter speeds. Photo AI also has AI-based sharpening tools not found in Adobe’s Lightroom or Photoshop.

Google, the leader in AI and computational photography, is using AI to reduce noise when Pixel phones use Night Sight to take photos in the dark. DxO’s PureRaw and PhotoLab software also use AI denoising technology from 2020.

Today’s artificial intelligence technology usually refers to systems trained to recognize patterns in complex real-world data. For the denoise tool, Adobe created millions of photo pairs that consist of low-noise originals and versions with artificial noise added. Adobe generated the noise artificially, but it’s based on his profile of real-world noise from real cameras, Adobe engineer and colleague Eric Chan said in a blog post.

“With enough examples covering all kinds of subjects, the model will eventually learn to denoise real photos in a natural yet detailed way,” Chan said.

Lightroom noise reduction limitations

The noise removal tool has some limitations. Christensen says JPEG support is in the works, but it will only work with RAW images. It also doesn’t support all cameras yet, including raw shots from his Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones that I tested. However, the Pixel 7 Pro’s raw image worked.

One more note: the denoise tool creates a new DNG image. According to Christensen, this is because new pixel-level details are created. This is not a reversible change, unlike most of Lightroom’s non-destructive editing processes.

According to Christensen, most photographers testing noise reduction tools prefer to use them early in the editing process. This makes sense to me as the noise can limit my editing options such as increasing the brightness of the shadow areas.

If you prefer Lightroom’s previous tools, they are still available in the ‘Manual Noise Reduction’ section under the new Denoise button. The denoise tool is available in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic and takes advantage of AI acceleration hardware built into newer processors, but is not available in mobile versions for phones and tablets.

Other new Lightroom features

Newer versions of Lightroom add a few more tricks.

You can now edit selected areas of your photos with Lightroom’s Tone Curve tool. Lightoom’s AI-powered selection tools can now detect facial hair and clothing, so you can edit just those parts of your image. Adobe has added three new adaptive presets, the AI ​​Boost Tool. For certain situations such as teeth whitening. Apply various changes to your portrait, smooth skin and adjust lighting. Others make clothing more colorful, others darker beards. Lightroom supports a preview version to test the Content Authenticity Initiative’s ability to record editorial changes within a photo’s metadata, called Content Credentials. This technology is designed to bring transparency and authenticity to the world of tampered and AI-synthesized photos. Lightroom’s new AI-powered masking tools that let you select areas of a photo, like the sky or a subject’s face, now work on the web. Base version of Lightroom. You can change the video to black and white if you want a more artistic or retro look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/adobe-lightroom-ai-feature-tackles-a-massive-problem-with-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related