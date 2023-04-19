‘No more free massages or fitness centers’, Google cuts employee perks after laying off 12,000 staff





Google Inc, one of the world’s top five companies by value, is gradually reducing employee benefits, according to international media reports.

A Google employee has revealed how the tech giant has scrapped some perks it enjoyed years ago.

Business Insider reports that Google is reducing cafe hours. The company has also extended the replacement period for devices, including laptops.

As one engineer who has worked at Google for about 15 years told Business Insider:

Some of the temporarily reduced benefits are free massages, campus shuttle bus and fitness center closures.

Google, which pioneered quality corporate catering, has cut back on dining options in recent years.

An employee who was laid off from Google said: In the Cambridge and Boston offices, there was “significant decline from pre-pandemic highs,” with little week-to-week variation.

However, some employees disagreed with this, adding that food in the office was still of high quality.

Outside of food, Google has moderated employee travel spending, limiting it to “business critical” trips only.

Google has also cut spending on merchandise, according to statements from other fired employees. A former Google tech his program manager says when he joins Google in 2022, he “got a really cheap jacket and backpack.”

One of the biggest changes Google has made in the last few years is cutting back on holiday gifts and parties. Some staffers said Google provided them with a phone call from their company.

Over time, Google began replacing gadget and cash bonuses with $400 donations to charities of their choice, Google staff said.

Google’s cost-cutting report came after the company announced mass layoffs of about 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce, and has since tweaked other operations to save cash. .

