Why Google Will Still Be Samsung’s Default Search Engine





Yesterday, reports surfaced that Samsung was considering replacing Google with Bing as the default search provider for devices.

However, these concerns may be unwarranted.

Due to Google’s Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA), Samsung cannot drop Google as its preferred default search engine, at least in the US.

Google’s MADA requires all Android Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to pre-install Google Search and use it as the default.

Smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei that refuse to sign MADA cannot use the Google Play Store or the Android platform.

Der Standard editor Andreas Proschofsky clarified the situation on Twitter.

Why Samsung Can’t Quit Google

Proschofsky emphasizes that according to MADA, Google search should be the default search engine in most countries.

Android OEMs must sign what is called a “Mobile Application Distribution Agreement” (MADA) in order to obtain a license to use the Play Store and other Google apps. This includes a set of rules including setting Google Search as the default in most countries.

— Andreas Proszowski (@suka_hiroaki) April 17, 2023

Proschofsky’s thread continues:

“Android OEMs must sign what’s called a ‘Mobile Application Distribution Agreement’ (MADA) if they want to be licensed to use the Play Store and other Google apps. This includes a set of rules including setting Google Search as the default in most countries.

Otherwise, you won’t be able to get the Play Store or other Google apps. You may like this or not. Or even think this is very problematic. But these are Google’s rules in return for giving Android and its services for free.

So if Samsung were to switch to Bing, there would be no Play Store, no Gmail, no Maps, you name it. So basically go the Huawei route. I doubt Samsung would want that.

Now let’s talk about what “most” countries refer to. The situation is a little different in Europe and India, where regulators have eliminated default search requirements. But it also means that Samsung “switching” to Bing is no big deal.

In all of these countries, users are presented with a mandatory search engine selection screen during Android device setup. So there are no more defaults to switch to.

Where did that rumor come from? It may be a simple misunderstanding. It’s possible Samsung is doing some leaked PR to try and get a better revenue-sharing deal from Google, and there’s definitely other areas where Samsung can put pressure on his Google. no doubt.

But it’s all just speculation and nothing else. Not a guess is the Android OEM license terms. So don’t hold your breath when Bing soon becomes the default search for his Samsung devices. ”

What else is in Google’s MADA contract?

Google’s MADA Agreement (PDF link) sets out strict terms and requirements that Android OEMs must comply with. This includes the following key provisions:

Devices may only be distributed with all Google applications pre-installed (MADA Section 2.1). Phone manufacturers must preload all applicable region-approved Google applications on each device (MADA Section 3.4(1)). Phone makers should at least put the Google search and Android Market client icons (Google Play) in the panel right next to the default home screen. All other Google applications must be located within one level above the phone (MADA Section 3.4(2)-(3)). Phone manufacturers must set Google Search as the default search provider for all web search access points (MADA Section 3.4(4)). Google’s Network Location Provider service must be preloaded on the device and set as the default (MADA Section 3.8(c)).In summary

Due to current rules for Android device manufacturers, it is unlikely that Samsung will remove Google as its default US search provider.

Google MADA ensures that Google Search remains the primary search engine for most Android devices.

In places like Europe and India, where the rules are different, switching can occur. However, it is not expected to have a significant impact on Google’s market share.

Featured Image: Ka Iki/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/why-google-will-remain-samsungs-default-search-engine/484884/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related