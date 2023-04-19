



Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York to Showcase the Revolutionary AI & AR Technologies That Drive Businesses Today

Franchise industry event returns to New York City on June 26, gathering industry leaders from beauty, fashion, technology, retail and media to spotlight innovative ways AI and AR technologies are transforming the consumer shopping experience guess

Perfect Corporation (NYSE: PERF), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions, will reopen the franchise industry’s annual event, the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum, on Monday announced today that it will , June 26, 2023, New York City. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at The Convene event space at 117 West 46th Street and will bring together key thought leaders in beauty, fashion, technology, retail and media. It features programming. This year’s theme, “The Future of AI and AR Innovation,” showcases the latest cutting-edge fashion and beauty technology through dynamic presentations and panel discussions about the impact and implications of innovative AI and AR technologies. Featuring industry experts. Transform the consumer shopping experience.

Tickets for the Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum in New York City on June 26th are on sale now. (Image: Business Wire)

Early bird tickets to the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum 2023 are on sale now through May 15, at $125 per ticket ($250 ticket value) for in-person events, or $250 for tickets to attend online. $40 each. Tickets can be purchased here. Additionally, see the latest agenda including the full list of confirmed presenters and panelists here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum

The Future of AI & AR Innovation This year’s Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will spotlight the emerging frontiers of AI and AR technologies and their impact on the entire consumer shopping experience. Presentations and panels from leading brands across multiple industries including Amazon Brand Innovation Lab, The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, COTY, Elemis, Airem, Glossy, WWD, BeautyMatter, Wake Forest University, Teads, iSpa, SoPost, Beaute and more speaker will appear. It showcases the versatility of AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions and the impactful results you can get from adopting innovative tech strategies in your business.

New Frontiers of Tech Innovation in Beauty and Fashion “Each year at the Global Beauty and Fashion Technology Forum, we showcase AI and AR innovations through leading brand lenses and the real-world application of these unique solutions. Perfect Corporation Founder and CEO Alice Chan said: “We are working hard to spotlight the exciting future of AI and AR in the consumer shopping experience. We are excited to once again bring together thought leaders from multiple industries, including beauty, fashion, retail and technology, for discussion.”

What You Can Learn at the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum With the rapid progress of AI and AR innovation, the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will showcase the impactful insights brands are leveraging AI and AR to drive sales conversions. We pick up fresh insights on how. Increase customer engagement, improve personalization and build more sustainable business practices. Attendees will hear from industry leaders about the unique ways brands create immersive digital experiences that open up new revenue streams and drive consumer engagement and loyalty.

The event will also feature an interactive technology showcase where guests can experience innovative AI and AR solutions first-hand. This includes virtual try-on beauty products, the latest dermatologist-verified skincare analysis, newly introduced multiple stacking virtual rings, and automatic rings. Wrist sizer, along with the most famous virtual jewellery, watches, eyewear and more. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of digital technology and how AI and AR solutions can propel brands into the next generation of consumer shopping experiences.

For more information on exhibiting or sponsoring the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum 2023, please contact beautytechforum@perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corporation Perfect Corporation is a leading provider of SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions, dedicated to transforming the shopping experience by empowering brands to embrace a digital-first world. Perfect Corporation’s suite of enterprise solutions partners with the industry’s largest companies to deliver synergistic technologies that drive sustainable, ultra-personalized and engaging shopping journeys, delivering brands the next generation of consumer goods. Provide a led experience. Perfect Corp. offers a suite of complementary mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to virtually try on new products, perform skin diagnostics, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam community. provide a consumer platform for For more information, visit PerfectCorp.com.

