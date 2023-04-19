Google Ads Update: Enhanced GA4 Conversion Import





With a recent update, Google Ads improved how it imports web conversion data, enabling more accurate measurement and enhanced optimization.

Google Ads now supports importing partial cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 (GA4) properties.

Previously limited to last click attribution

Prior to this update, web conversions were imported from GA4 based on the cross-channel last click attribution model.

This meant that conversions would be imported into Google Ads only if the last click came from Google Ads.

As a result, advertisers miss out on valuable conversion data from other channels.

Fractional cross-channel conversion credits now supported

With the latest update, Google Ads will import partial cross-channel conversion data even if the last non-direct click did not come from Google Ads.

All GA4 partial Google credits are imported into Google Ads when data-driven attribution is used, regardless of where the last interaction occurred.

Settings and Benefits of Importing Conversions

To import conversions from Google Analytics to Google Ads, advertisers must link their Analytics and Google Ads accounts and enable auto-tagging in their Google Ads account.

Importing transforms has the following advantages:

Access data related to Analytics conversions and Google Ads clicks View Analytics conversion data within Google Ads Use imported data to enable Google Ads Smart Bidding to optimize your bids Migrate to GA4

Advertisers should migrate conversions to GA4 to avoid duplicate conversions and ensure a smooth transition.

As of October 3, 2022, Google Ads will automatically set newly imported GA4 conversion actions as “secondary” conversion actions to prevent the same event from being double counted in bids.

Advertisers will need to manually set the GA4 conversion action as a “Primary” source before Universal Analytics is retired.

To do this, log in to your Google Ads account and click[測定]>[コンバージョン]section and select the desired conversion action[プライマリ アクション]Select an option.

Impact on results

If you have never imported Universal Analytics Goals, the default setting for imported GA4 conversions is ‘Primary’. No further action is required to start bidding.

Google Ads imports data from Analytics when the import process begins. Historical data prior to this date will not be added to Google Ads.

Google will use the selected conversion window (7-90 days, default: 30 days) to determine which conversion events to import from Analytics.

To ensure the accuracy of your imported conversion data, remove any existing Universal Analytics conversions or mark them as ‘Secondary’ before importing GA4 conversions.

This step helps prevent potential issues with duplicate conversion data.

In summary

By importing partial cross-channel web conversion credits from your GA4 property, you can access more accurate data and make better decisions.

As a result, you can make the most of your advertising budget and maximize your earnings.

Source: Google

Featured image: Fluna nightEtJ/Shutterstock

