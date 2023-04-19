Google allows app developers to move away from Play billing system | Technology





Google will allow Android developers to bypass in-app payments in the Play app store for the first time to avoid investigation by the UK competition regulator.

But the details of the deal to appease the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) are no reason to please independent developers who have campaigned against the app store tax. platform.

In other words, this change will reduce the bill for developers who process their own payments by only a few percentage points.

Google Play is the starting point for millions of apps, helping developers create global businesses that support 250,000 jobs in the UK alone, says Google’s General Counsel Oliver Bethell. said in a statement. Today we are announcing a series of potential commitments to resolve the CMA’s investigations regarding our billing policy in the UK.

Previously, typical developers selling digital goods using in-app purchases had to pay Google 30% of the sticker price. Currently, even if you choose not to use our payment services, you still have to pay 27% of your earnings to Google, plus a fee to your own payment processor (usually around 3%). An additional 1% discount is applied when you have the option to choose between Google payment and your own payment.

In a statement, CMA Senior Director of Antitrust, Ann Pope cautiously welcomed the commitment. Google’s full control over in-app payments forces unfairly restricted app developers to use the Google Play billing system, distancing themselves from their customers, reducing competition, She said it raised concerns that it would be detrimental to users.

We are happy that our research has resulted in Google offering thousands of app developers the freedom of in-app payments, but we need to make sure these commitments work in practice. As such, we welcome all feedback and consider it carefully before making a final decision. .

Both Google and Apple, which face similar regulatory pressures over control of the iOS App Store, have offered similar concessions in other jurisdictions around the world.

In 2022, Apple will comply with the Dutch competition regulator by lowering its own commission on in-app purchases for users paid with third-party payment processors from 30% to 27%. That decision sparked scathing criticism from independent developers such as Steve Troughton-Smith, who wrote that it was absolutely despicable.

