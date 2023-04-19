The EU’s ChatGPT panic is a symbol of the EU’s precarious tech policy





The approach to share AI reflects the EU’s tendency to regulate at all costs. The EU imposes a heavy regulatory burden on technology companies operating in Europe. It’s never too late to start, but time is running out

The European Union dreams of becoming a major hub for innovation. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is wishful thinking. Tight regulations have made the block less receptive to innovation, and investors are looking elsewhere. The EU’s recent backlash against ChatGPT is just the latest sign that this won’t change.

On March 31st, the Italian privacy regulator banned new AI-powered chatbots due to privacy concerns. This comes amid growing calls across the continent to crack down on the ground-breaking technology, in response to which the EU privacy regulator launched his ChatGPT task force to seek further legislation against the service. presented a hurdle.

This backlash against regulation shows Brussels’ tendency to regulate at all costs, which often clashes with its desire to be a technological pioneer.

Bad timing is rare. EU politicians and policymakers seem to recognize that Europe is lagging behind in the global technology race, with the EU spending billions of euros on quantum computing, microchips and cloud infrastructure. to challenge the global technological leadership of the United States and China.

Unfortunately, all this could go to waste if the EU does not create an adaptive regulatory environment that allows business to thrive, rather than hinder European companies from leveraging innovative technologies. I have.

Innovation and regulation

Last month, the Italian privacy regulator blocked OpenAI’s ChatGPT service due to multiple privacy concerns. Protecting user privacy may be a laudable goal, but it comes at a price. As a result of the ban, Italian businesses will be slower to adopt the new technology of Large Language Models (LLM), and Italian consumers will be delayed in enjoying it. There are many benefits such as helping with writing, increasing productivity, and using technology to understand complex topics. These delays can be irreversible in a digital marketplace where innovation moves at a breakneck pace.

Symptom, not Solution

This ban marks a broader trend at EU level. The EU tends to favor regulation and this can get a little out of hand.

The EU recently passed new legislation (the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act) that impose extensive transparency and compliance burdens on online services. This is especially true for digital platforms that cross certain user and revenue thresholds, such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

In addition, upcoming data laws will require companies to share their data with rivals. The draft AI law, on the other hand, would force “high-risk” AI to undergo a market licensing regime similar to that currently applied to medical devices.Both laws slow down the deployment of new AI tools

All of this builds on existing laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Research shows that GDPR is hindering venture capital investment in the Old Continent.

Even if these regulations are sound on their own, they cumulatively impose a significant regulatory burden on companies operating in Europe and can discourage investment.

europe lags behind

Those chickens are now returning to their roost.

Europe’s share of global venture capital investment has fallen from about 27% in the 2010s to 15% and 17% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Early data from 2022 suggest we are following the same trend. This decline is not simply a result of rapid growth in Asian economies, as the US share of VC investment remains stable.

On a more granular level, 2023 will see the emergence of not only LLMs, but also AI-driven image generators and text-to-video technologies. The major players in this field are not Europeans. OpenAI (ChatGPT and Dall-E), MidJourney, and Google are all based in the US, while Stability AI and D-ID are based in the UK and Israel, respectively. In short, the EU seems to have missed yet another general-purpose technology.

Europe also lags behind in vital technologies such as virtual reality and quantum computing. The situation is particularly bleak when it comes to quantum computing, which has received much of the EU’s attention and is widely regarded as a key technology. A recent report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) warned that without radical reform, “quantum computing could ring the death knell for her EU competitiveness and technological independence.” I’m here.

In short, the EU must decide whether to regulate or innovate. This will be a difficult choice for unions that pride themselves on the so-called ‘Brussels effect’. The idea is that the EU can impose its regulatory vision on the world by becoming the first and most rigorous regulator. Unfortunately, as the GDPR proves, tough laws are pulling Europe further from the technological frontier. It’s never too late for Europe to change course, but time is running out.

Dirk Auer is Director of Competition Policy at the Center for International Law and Economics.

Columns are the author’s own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of CapX.

