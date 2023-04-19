Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2023 Earnings Report





Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters will deliver a keynote on the future of entertainment at Mobile World Congress 2023.

Joanne Cross | Nafoto | Getty Images

Netflix released mixed results on Tuesday, saying it was postponing a broader rollout of its crackdown on password sharing.

Initially, Netflix hoped to do the rollout later in the first quarter, but on Tuesday said it would be in the second quarter.

“While this means that some of our expected membership growth and revenue benefits will decline in Q3 instead of Q2, this will result in better results from both our members and our business. We think we will get it,” the company said in its earnings release.

The company said the growing number of subscribers is having an impact on international markets that are already rolling out such initiatives.

Here are the results Netflix reported on Tuesday and analyst estimates surveyed by Refinitiv:

Earnings Per Share: $2.88 vs. $2.86 Expected Earnings: $8.16 Billion vs. $8.18 Billion

For the quarter ended March 31, Netflix reported earnings of $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.6 billion, or $3.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased from $7.87 billion in the same period last year to $8.16 billion.

Netflix’s stock initially fell more than 10%, but nearly recovered in after-hours trading.

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing is a top investor concern. Late last year, the company said it would begin taking steps to get people who had borrowed other accounts to create their own accounts.

According to the company, more than 100 million households share accounts, representing about 43% of the global user base. Netflix says that affects its ability to invest in new content. Both the ad-supported options and the crackdown on password sharing are aimed at boosting profits.

“The launch in Q2 is going to be broad-based from a revenue standpoint, including the US and most of our countries,” co-CEO Greg Peters said on Tuesday’s earnings call. He likened the move to paid sharing to a price increase where subscribers initially hesitantly cancel, then slowly return to sign up for their own accounts.

In February, Netflix outlined guidance for password sharing in four countries: New Zealand, Canada, Portugal, and Spain. The company says it will require users in these countries to set a “primary location” for their accounts, and will allow users to set up up to two “sub-accounts” for those who don’t live in their home base for an additional fee. .

Netflix said Tuesday it was pleased with the company’s efforts to ease password sharing. Latin America saw cancellations after the news was announced, impacting near-term growth, the company said. However, Netflix added that these password borrowers will later activate their accounts and add existing members as “additional member” accounts. As a result, according to the company, revenue is increasing.

Canada, which is likely to serve as a model for the United States, is “growing faster than the United States,” with the launch of paid sharing expanding its membership base and accelerating revenue growth.

The company said it expects the near-term engagement measured by Nielsen for its ad-supported tier to “probably shrink slightly” as it rolls out its paid-sharing initiative. So, believe that you will recover.

Expect an increase in income

Netflix believes paid sharing will increase revenue in the future as it looks to improve its service.On Tuesday, Netflix said it expected to spend about $17 billion on content in 2024. I was.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Tuesday that the company wants to avoid a writers’ strike and that talks with the Writers Guild of America are continuing.

“We respect the writers and the WGA and we couldn’t be here without them. We don’t want a strike,” Sarandos said Tuesday. Still, Sarandos says Netflix has a strong slate of TV and movies in case of a strike.

Netflix said Tuesday that “competition is still fierce as it competes against so many forms of entertainment.”

On Tuesday, Netflix said goodbye to the wake of starting a DVD mailing business. The business used to ship DVDs to customers in red envelopes. The company’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, said in a blog post that it would eventually wind down its “shrinking” DVD business.

A year ago, Netflix reported subscriber declines for the first time in a decade, sending not only its own stock, but those of its peers into a downward spiral. The results have pushed Netflix and its streaming rivals to focus more on profits than on subscriber numbers.

Netflix was looking to grow its profit and subscriber base, so it focused on ad-supported plans and cracking down on password sharing.

Last November, Netflix announced a low-cost plan with commercials for $6.99 per month. The ad-supported tier appeared shortly after the streaming competition increased and lost subscribers.

Sarandos recently said the company will likely offer multiple ad-supported tiers in the future.

Netflix’s ad-supported plans now have an average of 95% of the same content as commercial-free plans due to a recent licensing deal, the company said Tuesday.

Netflix said Tuesday, “We are pleased with the current performance and trajectory of the advertising economy per member.

Peters added on Tuesday that Netflix is ​​not ready to announce or forecast its forecasts for ad-supported plans.

Some markets have seen users move between tiers after paid sharing was introduced, but it was very “country-specific,” Peters said.

Executives also addressed a glitch that prevented millions of people from watching “Love is Blind” live on Sunday.

Both Peters and Sarandos said the company was “really sorry to let so many people down.”

Peters added that from a technical standpoint, Netflix has the infrastructure to do live broadcasts like the Chris Rock comedy special in March. But that “bugs were introduced” when trying to improve the Chris Rock Special. “I hate it when things like this happen, but I learn from them,” Peters said.

