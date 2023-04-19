Green technology in metallurgical and mining activities





“The characterization of metallurgy and mining as not environmentally friendly is misleading. Companies in these sectors are investing in research and development and innovative technologies around the world, making them more sustainable.

Although the mining and metallurgical sectors are still considered environmentally unfriendly industries, innovation in these sectors has increased since the beginning of the century, including the development of environmentally friendly technologies.

Four years ago, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published a study measuring innovation in mining by patents. Mining Patent Data: A measure of innovation in mining by patent shows a sharp increase in the number of correlated patent applications since 2005. This clearly shows the increasing investment in R&D and innovation by these industries. The survey also showed that patent applications specific to environmental remediation accounted for 12.6% of all patent applications filed in these areas from 1990 to 2015.

incentive program

To stimulate and promote the development of environmentally friendly technologies, innovations focused on treating, mitigating, mitigating or preventing environmental degradation, several patent offices around the world are expediting the processing of green patent applications. We are implementing measures to To encourage WIPO to adopt such measures, WIPO has developed the IPC Green Inventory, a list of environmentally friendly technologies (ESTs) listed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). We have made it easier to search for patent information. This kind of fast-track program for accelerating the prosecution of patent applications is available to all industrial sectors, with the mining and metallurgical industries taking advantage of this program.

In Brazil, a fast-track program for environmentally friendly technologies (green patents) was launched as a pilot program in 2012 and became a permanent service in 2016. About 80%. This fast track approach covers patent applications related to green technology in the following areas: transportation (e.g. electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, etc.); alternative pesticides, etc.).

Brazilian Green Mining and Metallurgical Patents

Among the requests accepted under Brazil’s Fast Track Program, patent applications for technologies related to metallurgy and materials rank fourth in the ranking of the most applied technologies, showing that these industries are unique It may be surprising to those who view it as not or environmentally unfriendly. in the Green Patent Program. As an example of green technology in metallurgy, Brazilian patent BR102020012185-5 refers to devices, methods and systems for heating materials using microwaves. This patent has received IPC classification C22B 1/00. This means that the technology is related to the production or refining of metals or the pretreatment of raw materials in the metallurgical sector, especially the pretreatment of ores or scrap. This patent was filed on June 17, 2020 and granted on March 2, 2021.

Another example of a mining company’s investment in developing green technology innovations is the Brazilian patent BR102020009786-5. The patent does not cover technology directly related to mining processes or products, but does mention methods of prioritizing degraded forest areas for reforestation, a sector directly affected by mining activities. . This patent has received IPC classification A01G 23/00. This means that the technology is relevant to the forestry sector, especially the treatment of tree and plant growth to extend the life of plants. This patent was filed on May 15, 2020 and granted on August 17, 2021. So the entire review process took 15 months.

way to proceed

Green technology in mining and metallurgical activities is a reality in Brazil. China is also investing in and promoting clean technologies in these areas. At the beginning of 2022, China will release a roadmap for the quality development of the steel industry. technology.

From the above, it can be seen that the characterization of metallurgy and mining as unenvironmentally friendly is misleading. Companies in these sectors are investing in research and development and innovative technologies around the world, making them more sustainable. Additionally, patent offices, including the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office, play a role in ensuring accessible and expeditious ways to protect corporate rights in these technologies. However, it should continue and be shared more widely as it will lead to a more efficient and sustainable industry.

