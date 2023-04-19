Google to open app payments after UK regulator investigation





Google has agreed to allow developers to offer alternative payment options in its app stores, following an investigation into the tech giant’s dominance by the UK competition watchdog.

On Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority announced that Google had committed to allowing app developers to opt out of the Google Play billing system in the UK and use alternatives to process in-app payments. bottom.

The draft commitment came after the CMA last year took action against the search engine company for possible competition law violations by forcing app developers to use the Google Plays payment system to process in-app purchases. This was done after the initiation of measures.

The regulator is currently discussing whether to accept Google’s proposal as a resolution to the investigation, with a May 19 deadline for feedback.

Ann Pope, senior director of antitrust at the CMA, said she was pleased that the research led Google to offer thousands of app developers the freedom to make in-app payments. We need to make sure these commitments actually work.

Both Google and Apple are under scrutiny from antitrust regulators around the world for their alleged dominance of the app market.

The rules governing in-app payments and the fees that both Apple and Google charge in their respective app stores have led to a fierce backlash from developers.

Google made a similar change last year for European users. This is in anticipation of tough new legislation in Brussels to curb the dominance of big tech companies. Starting July 2022, Google will allow non-game apps to offer alternative billing systems for in-app purchases for users in the European Economic Area.

The CMA is also investigating Apple for its own app store rules, including the company taking a 30% commission on digital purchases. It has faced criticism and legal troubles from app developers such as Fortnite makers Epic Games and music service his Spotify.

On Wednesday, Google said that if the measure is accepted by the CMA, developers will be able to add an alternative in-app billing system for UK users in addition to Google’s existing in-app billing system. I was.

The change will roll out to all apps by October. It will be offered first to developers of non-gaming apps, but will initially exclude one of the largest and most profitable genres.

Google said developers could choose not to offer UK users Google’s billing system at all.

If the user chooses alternative billing, the developer services fee will be reduced by 4%. If the developer does not offer his Google’s billing system as an option, the service fee will be reduced by his 3%.

Google says these options will be presented in a neutral way, allowing users to make informed and proactive choices.

Recommended

In a year-long market study of Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystem released last year, the CMA found that Google Play accounted for 30-40% of the net revenue generated by UK consumers using in-app payment systems. I discovered that there is

Google’s Play Store rules previously required app developers to use internal payment systems for in-app purchases. In 2021, Google is halving all subscription and in-app purchase fees by up to 15%.

Google charges a 30% commission on in-app purchases for large apps with over $1 million in revenue. Apple follows a similar model with its App Store.

In February, the EU said it would narrow the focus of its lengthy investigation into Apple’s efforts to limit how apps can inform users about alternative, potentially cheaper subscription options. , meaning it has waived another charge that accused Apple of forcing developers to use its own in-app payment system.

