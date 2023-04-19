Panel Discussion at G20 Event Discussed Health Innovation, Technology and Digital Public Goods





New Delhi: Day 3 of the 2nd Health Working Group Meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held at the Goa Witness Series of Technical Sessions on Digital Health Innovations, Healthcare Technologies and Digital Public Goods (DPG) and underscores India’s commitment to healthcare for all. Vibrant global and local collaboration.

In the first session focused on innovation in healthcare, healthcare professionals promoted a lifecycle care framework where open source software enables data innovation.

Proposals were put forward for global central bodies and coalitions to guide national governments, regional implementation hubs, a paradigm shift to artificial general intelligence (AGI), and AGI-enabled digital public goods. Stakeholders also echoed the concerted efforts of G20 members and invited countries to share interventions, demystify technology through data privacy laws and other checks, and build trust among citizens, Demonstrated best practices and ongoing efforts to utilize digital health in health governance. ” Union Health Ministry in a statement.

The second session on Technology Assisted Continuing Care – Harnessing the Potential of Real-World Data/Evidence for Better Patient Outcomes will explore various thought-provoking aspects of technology tools and how they can be used to improve patient care. I explored how it can be used to provide

The third session on Digital Public Goods (DPGs) to Bridge the Digital Divide highlighted key elements of democratizing digital public goods.

Speakers agreed that investments in DPGs can yield many-fold returns, suggesting that in addition to DPGs, expertise driven by digital interventions must also be democratized. ‘ said the ministry.

It was noted that governance and policies can help expand DPG nationally and internationally, and technology can help expand DPG at local and regional levels. Robust health data governance can therefore remove bottlenecks in the development of global digital health ecosystems. It was also pointed out that care is universal and that creating user-intuitive platforms according to local needs should remain a priority.

To conclude the event, participants thanked India’s G20 Presidency for providing a platform to effectively share these ideas.

