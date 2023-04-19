Google Nest Thermostat Supports Matter for Seamless Connectivity





Matter’s rollout has been slow, with over 100 products potentially in the pipeline, but only a few have actually hit retail in the past few months. And if you’re looking to use an existing product, the major companies that signed up to support the protocol are moving at a snail’s pace to update their products. With so many moving parts involved, it’s to be expected. Fortunately, Google finally brought Matter support to the Nest Thermostat just four months after it first announced the update. I was.

Google shared an update via the Nest community blog to let users know that an update to support Matter is rolling out to the Nest Thermostat. The update is rolling out today, but the blog post also said it will be fully live in the coming weeks, so users may not see it on day one. You don’t have to do anything yourself. Let updates happen naturally. Anyone who owns the 2020 Nest Thermostat shown in the image above can now control the product via supported smart home platforms such as Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. It means that you will probably be very pleased.

Users who have invested in other Google products can now control their Nest Thermostat from Home, Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Hub and other Google products. The move by Google puts a little more effort into Matters’ step, but it still has a long way to go in delivering a cohesive smart home experience. His Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), made up of more than 500 companies, including founders of Apple, Samsung, Amazon and more, has already showcased Matter’s capabilities at its launch event.

During the event, the Alliance pitched 190 products certified or in the process of certification. In the past, smart home products had too many different platforms. This kind of unity, once a pipe dream, is slowly becoming a reality and gaining momentum. Best of all, it’s still designed as an open protocol, even though it has its own he GitHub repository, despite the big companies involved.

Expectations are high for new products, but the real benefits come when older generation products are updated to work with Matter. Of course, not all devices are compatible or have updates, but if your device is manufactured by a company that supports Matter, you are more likely to get product updates. It’s going to take a while for things to materialize, but as long as the product or company you buy from support matters, you should eventually be able to connect all your devices seamlessly at some point.

