New York State Names InnSure to Manage Clean Tech Insurance Innovation Project

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofit InnSure will manage the state’s $6.5 million Insurance Innovation Fund. The fund includes grants to accelerate the development of new insurance policies and products that support new clean technologies.

Announced last September, the initiative will fund products that remove roadblocks and manage the financial risks associated with climate change to support the state’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 85% by 2050. is intended to provide program.

“Removing barriers to innovative climate technologies that reduce carbon emissions is an important part of achieving New York’s ambitious climate goals,” said Gov. “By supporting new insurance policies for New Yorkers who buy cutting-edge climate-friendly products, we are providing protection and peace of mind to both consumers and businesses, and helping our state lead climate innovation. It can help ensure that we continue to do so.”

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InnSure operates a “climate risk and insurance sandbox.” Here, insurance, technology, climate, data and other providers collaborate in working groups and research institutes to explore innovative ways insurance can contribute to the fight against climate change.

InnSure, in partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), competitively recognizes insurance innovators who have researched and developed new insurance policies and products.

New York state launches $6.5 million fund for ‘clean tech’ insurance products.Program manager wanted

As Program Manager, InSure will receive up to $1.5 million to manage general underwriters and general agents that can research, develop and test new insurance products, and up to $5 million in competitive grants in 2023 award money.

One of InnSure’s projects with another group, Climate Interactive, aims to bring the climate simulator game developed by MIT Sloan to the insurance industry. The nonprofit hopes the program, which includes workshops and role-playing games, will get more insurers interested in investing in the fight against climate change.

“Climate-related solutions will drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry for decades to come,” said InnSure in announcing its simulator project last December. Growth in climate-related insurance products and services is estimated to create over $100 billion in new business opportunities annually by 2030.

NYSERDA CEO Doreen M. Harris said InnSure will provide the research and data needed to support new investments, enabling more products for everyday use by New Yorkers.

NYSERDA plans to deploy $800 million over 10 years in direct investment through grants and commercial support. Over $680 million in private investment and over $200 million in project finance capital have been generated, resulting in the commercialization of over 450 clean energy products. These include LED lighting systems, home appliances, longer-lasting batteries, and more efficient heating and cooling systems.

Funding for this initiative will come through the state’s 10-year, $6 billion clean energy fund.

New York City Launches Parametric Flood Program with Insurers, Technology Firms

New York City has also tapped into the sea of ​​insurance innovation. Insurer Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter, and data technology company ICEYE are working with city government agencies to develop a parametric flood recovery assistance program for the city’s low- and middle-income households. Developed a pilot version. The pilot will provide up to $1.1 million in emergency funding to needy households after a major flood.

