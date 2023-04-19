Flushing Bank participated in Queens Tech + Innovation





UNIONDALE, NY, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flushing Financial Corporation (the Company) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company of Flushing Bank (the Bank), announces that the bank has joined Queen’s Tech + Innovation Did. Challenge finalists announced on March 29th.

John R. Buran, President and CEO, said: Queens As a longtime member of the community, he is delighted to join the Mayor’s vision of transforming Queens into a leading hub of innovation and technology. We recognize that business is an economic engine that contributes to the prosperity of our communities. Our mission as a community bank is to go beyond traditional deposit and lending services to provide meaningful support to local communities such as Queens. This is an exciting endeavor for the Borough of Queens and we are proud to be a part of it. We look forward to developing relationships with companies that participate in this challenge.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company of Flushing Bank, an FDIC-insured, New York state-licensed commercial bank, which operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island. Since his 1929, the bank has developed relationships with families, business owners and communities. Today, we offer the products, services and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposits, loans, equipment financing and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages ​​prevalent in these multicultural markets is what uniquely differentiates the bank. As a leader in New York City, Banks’ experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for property owners and property managers in and outside New York City’s metropolitan area. The bank also facilitates consumer relationships across the country through its iGObanking and BankPurely branded online banking divisions.

For additional information about Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation, please visit Flushing Bank’s website, FlushingBank.com.

“Safe Harbor” Declarations Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This statement relates to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of the results of certain activities or investments, and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Press Release Statements Are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results are not currently expected due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. It can be very different from what you have. Other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may, will, should, may, expect, plan, intend, predict, believe, estimate, anticipate, anticipate, target, potential or continue may be identified by terms such as, or similar terms, or the negative forms of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Maria A. Grasso Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Flushing Bank 718-961-5400

