How the Force of Continuous Innovation is Stimulating Growth, Retail News, ET Retail





Representative Image In today’s competitive market environment, entrepreneurs must focus on building a steadily growing company to stay ahead of the competition. Sustained innovation is key to achieving this goal. Reliance on traditional products and services does not guarantee competitiveness, especially in the retail sector.

Even the best technology is quickly cloned or obsolete. Sooner or later, a company that ignores continuous innovation could turn into a footnote in history. This is a disgrace to former market leaders Kodak and Polaroid.

But driving constant innovation is easier said than done. A KPMG survey found that 60% of his respondents believe their company is working on ad hoc innovations or implementing early-stage programs. In-house innovation He felt the program was optimized only 2% of the time.

Continuous innovation can be challenging as it challenges the status quo to create new products and services that meet human needs. However, most innovations fail due to a lack of accurate understanding of quality issues and market needs.

Types and Importance of Innovation Business innovation can be broadly divided into two groups: sustainable innovation and disruptive innovation. Sustained innovation drives company technology and processes to improve existing consumer product lines. This is being pursued by incumbents trying to stay on top of the market.

Disruptive innovation happens when small companies challenge big companies. This can be further broken down by the markets they compete in. In the low-end disruption, companies enter and claim domains underneath existing domains. However, new market disruption refers to organizations building additional market segments to serve a consumer base unreached by current market players.

Successful companies can deploy both types of innovation. Maintaining our current position in the market remains important, but the pursuit of growth is essential to staying competitive. It also helps a business protect itself from competitors that may affect its standing.

Unexpected difficulties are inevitable in any business. Through innovation, companies can stay ahead of the curve while growing the company in this process. Overall, innovation has become important to businesses for three reasons: adaptability, growth, and uniqueness. In the first case, the pandemic has taught businesses the importance of being agile and adapting to sudden changes. In such scenarios, entities must adapt to overcome the challenges posed by ongoing change.

In the second example, growth can only be encouraged by avoiding stagnation. As a result, organizational or economic growth is essential to staying ahead in today’s competitive marketplace. In the third case, most sectors have multiple competitors offering similar products and services, so innovation is essential to differentiate.

Guidelines for Cracking the Innovation Code For companies that have not yet mastered the art of sustained innovation, there are a few key points to note. All innovation processes must be customer-centric and grounded in a strong market orientation. While the product is well differentiated, it should also leverage the company’s core competencies.

Fast-moving consumer goods companies, for example, stand out for their decades of customer-centric research and development, long before other industries put such tenets into practice. Companies should also avoid choosing obvious solutions that lack uniqueness and longevity. Properly identifying customer needs and testing concepts is essential to increasing success rates and driving greater growth.

Good preparation and cooperation between different departments are important. Teams often tend to work in silos, simply passing the baton from one to the other as tasks are completed. During your innovation journey, it makes sense to have a cohesive team with the necessary number of people from different departments. Such team his member functions include facilitator, program his leader, manager, researcher, business his specialist and others.

Asking the right questions is also essential. For example, Toyota gathered more relevant answers when asked: This is different from typical queries. How can I be more productive?

Similarly, a competent researcher must demonstrate curiosity and objectivity as well as empathy and respect for consumers. Talking to both mainstream and extreme consumers is key. Spending her day in the consumer’s life, even when it involves home visits, helps build trust with the consumer and foster better insight. This is useful because people, not products, should drive the innovation process.

The best innovations in the world are customer-centric. As such, added value and growth are guaranteed as companies deepen their understanding of their end-users to develop new products and services. This only happens when the customer is at the center of his innovation matrix. When consumers are part of the entire value creation process from the start, brands can make the right long-term decisions that drive sustainable growth.

Remember, the ultimate analysis requires companies to be agile and innovative at the same time. Companies that don’t will not stand the test of time. To thrive and thrive in the new era of startups, there is no doubt that you need the ability to evolve, innovate and adapt quickly to changing market dynamics.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author only and are not necessarily subscribed to by ETRetail.com. ETRetail.com is not responsible for any damages caused to any person/organization, directly or indirectly. shall not be held responsible.)

Published April 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM (IST)

Join our community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest insights and analysis.

Download the ETRetail app Get real-time updates Save your favorite articles Scan to download the app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/blog/how-the-power-of-continuous-innovation-is-stimulating-growth/99612536 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related