Google Play Store app developers offer payment options following CMA investigation





The Competitive Market Authority (CMA) is discussing commitments Google offers to give app developers the freedom to move away from the Google Play billing system and use alternatives to process in-app payments.

Google Play accounts for over 90% of native app downloads on Android devices, and current restrictions on app developers require that in-app transactions involving digital content use Google Play’s own billing system. there is. CMA’s market research into the mobile ecosystem and concerns raised that Google’s control over payment processing on Google Play could lead to higher prices and less choice for Android users. As a result, a new investigation into these in-app payment rules has been launched.

Under these new proposals, app developers may offer alternative payment systems of choice, known as Developer-only Billing (DOB), or alternative payment systems and the Google Plays Billing System (User Choice Billing). can be provided to the user. (UCB). Third-party payment providers use apps to process transactions that include digital content that facilitates innovation and competition for Google Play in-app payment services and enables app developers to have a more direct relationship with their customers. You can market your services to developers.

By breaking the link between app developer access to Google Play and Google’s payment system, Google Play users will be able to access new special offers and in-app transactions that are not permitted under current Google Play rules. , which may save you money. You get a different user experience while accessing paid digital content (such as streaming movies and TV shows).

Before reaching a final decision, the CMA consults to determine whether these commitments are appropriate, particularly for app developers and third-party payment providers. Feedback is due by 17:00 on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Ann Pope, senior director of antitrust at the CMA, said:

Google’s full control over in-app payments raises concerns for app developers who are unfairly restricted by forcing them to use the Google Play billing system, distances them from their customers, and reduces competition. , to the detriment of Google Play users.

We are happy that our research has resulted in Google offering thousands of app developers the freedom of in-app payments, but we need to make sure these commitments work in practice. As such, we welcome all feedback and consider it carefully before making a final decision. .

To learn more about the CMA survey and how to participate in the discussion, please visit our Case Studies page.

Note to editors

CMA Mobile Ecosystem Market Research will release its final report in 2022.

Google Play accounts for 30-40% of net revenue generated by UK consumers using in-app payment systems. The average customer bill for apps per active Android mobile device in 2021 ranged from 0-25. The average Google Play commission in 2021 was between 25% and 30%.

The CMA launched its investigation of Google Play on June 10, 2022 and had reasonable grounds to suspect that Google may have violated the prohibitions of Chapter 2 of the Competition Act 1998 (CA98). The CA98 Chapter II prohibition prohibits abuse of a dominant position by one or more companies that may affect trade within the United Kingdom or any part thereof.

Formally accepting the pledge would prevent the CMA from continuing its investigation and proceeding to determine whether CA98 has been compromised. CMA’s decision to accept a binding commitment does not include a statement as to whether Google’s conduct violates his CA98.

Commitment Packages are valid for five (5) years once accepted unless modified, replaced or released as provided in the Commitment.

Under DOB, Google will reduce service fees (up to 30% per in-app transaction) by at least 3 percent. This reflects the fact that developers incur costs in providing alternative payment processing and related services. Under UCB, Google will cut service fees by at least 4 percent.

This investigation uses the CMA’s enforcement powers under the Competition Act 1998. A Digital Markets Unit has also been established within the CMA to oversee a new regulatory regime for the most powerful digital companies in the future, fostering greater competition and innovation in these markets. Protect consumers and businesses from unfair practices.

