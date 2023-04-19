Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York on June 26th





Leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions provider Perfect Corporation today announced that the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum is returning to New York City on Monday, June 26.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at The Convene event space at 117 West 46th St. with a comprehensive program of key thought leaders in beauty, fashion, technology, retail and media. is characterized by This year’s theme, “The Future of AI and AR Innovation,” showcases the latest cutting-edge fashion and beauty technology through dynamic presentations and panel discussions that discuss the impact and implications of innovative AI and AR technologies. Featuring industry experts. Transform the consumer shopping experience.

The Future of AI & AR Innovation This year’s Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will spotlight the emerging frontiers of AI and AR technologies and their impact on the entire consumer shopping experience. Presentations and panels with multiple industry speakers from leading brands including Amazon Brand Innovation Lab, The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, COTY, Elemis, Airem, BeautyMatter, Wake Forest University, Teads, iSpa, SoPost, Beaute in Tech appears. Additionally, we showcase the versatility of AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions and the impactful results that can come from adopting innovative tech strategies in your business.

Perfect Corporation Founder and CEO said: Alice Chan. “We are excited to once again bring together thought leaders from multiple industries, including beauty, fashion, retail and technology, for a dynamic discussion about the impact of AI and AR on the consumer shopping experience.”

Immersive Digital Experiences to Unlock Revenue Streams

With rapid advances in AI and AR innovation, the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will showcase how brands can leverage AI and AR to drive sales conversions, increase customer engagement, improve personalization, and create more sustainable solutions. Highlight fresh insights about the influential ways that are building good business practices. Attendees will hear from industry leaders about the unique ways brands create immersive digital experiences that open up new revenue streams and drive consumer engagement and loyalty.

The event will also feature an interactive technology showcase where guests can experience innovative AI and AR solutions first-hand. This includes virtual try-on beauty products, the latest dermatologist-verified skincare analysis, newly introduced multiple stacking virtual rings, and automatic rings. Wrist sizer, along with the most famous virtual jewellery, watches, eyewear and more. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of digital technology and how AI and AR solutions can propel brands into the next generation of consumer shopping experiences.

Early bird tickets to the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum 2023 are on sale now through May 15, at $125 per ticket ($250 ticket value) for in-person events, or 1 ticket to attend virtually. $40 each. Tickets can be purchased here. Plus, check out the latest agenda here, including the full list of confirmed presenters and panelists.

