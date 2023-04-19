Google Home speeds up camera feed, adds Wear OS images





As Google Home’s public preview continues, the company is rolling out three features today that are specifically focused on improving the camera experience.

Citing “feedback on camera performance and speed,” Google Home Preview is “rolling out improvements to the speed of camera live view and how quickly you can access camera recordings.” Not offered, but hopefully it’s a notable upgrade.

The addition goes hand-in-hand with doorbell notifications received in Wear OS, including images on Nest cameras, so you can “know what’s going on at a glance.” It’s rolling out today in the public preview of the Google Home app for Wear OS.

Finally, as previously spotted, Google Home finally lets you sort the device tiles that appear in your favorites. At the bottom of the main tab,[編集]next to[並べ替え]Look for the button.

[お気に入り]Easily rearrange your pinned tabs so you can manage your devices and automations with just a few taps. Is the front door locked? What is the room temperature in your living room? Need to turn up your kitchen speakers while cooking?[お気に入り]Prioritize the devices you use most in tabs so you can easily access them whenever you need them.

Google concludes by saying, “More exciting news coming soon,” implying that the program will continue with more features added to the public preview.

At the same time, Google says it has “big news in the coming weeks”, which could start a stable redesign of the app with an initial feature set.

Google Home details:

