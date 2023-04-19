APC chieftain orders Oyebanji to prioritize commercial agriculture, technology and innovation





Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Honshu Ekiti State. Adesola Gold Adedayo appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to give high priority to promoting commercial agriculture and technological innovation.

Adedayo, a former senior legislative assistant to Congress, advised the governor that encouraging young people to thrive in commercial agriculture and ICT businesses has a powerful ability to curb the geometric rise in unemployment. bottom.

But he lamented that Ekiti’s unemployment rate is one of the highest in the country.

He said the good atmospheric conditions, vast arable land and high educational standards of Ekiti’s youth would buffer the success of the two businesses in the state if they were encouraged and promoted to higher pedestals.

In a statement made public to journalists at Ad Ekiti on Wednesday, Adedayo praised Gov. urged the rapid development of his plans in the field of

He noted that 2600 laptop computers distributed to 65 secondary schools under the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a program promoted by the World Bank and the Ekiti state government, were He said it is a clear proof and a true platform for promoting ICT innovation.

Adedayo lamented that the epidemic of repeated political brutality and internet fraud would be tackled in Ekti if the government could make the right investments in two strategic sectors.

He said; “Singapore, with a small population of 5.9 million people, will earn a staggering $28.4 billion in 2021 from the telecommunications industry.

“In the same year, Malaysia’s ICT contribution to economic growth soared to 15.6%, equivalent to N 11.2 trillion in real terms, a country with a population of 32 million.

“However, with a population of more than 200 million people, Nigeria’s total contribution to ICT GDP in 2022 is N12.49 trillion, which compared to Malaysia, is a huge advantage for our huge productive population in the sector to be optimal. It shows that it is not being used.

“According to statistics, in Taiwan with a population of 23.4 million, the annual GDP of agriculture will increase to $96.06 million in 2022 with proper investment by the government.

“With a population of around 3.5 million people, Ekiti is able to play games even in the agriculture sector, where it has the greatest comparative advantage, as the total available population of Nigeria exceeds 200 million people and can provide cheap labor and decent purchasing power. I am convinced that we need to strengthen.”

He advised Governor Oyebanji to consider building a modern computer village in the federally proposed free trade zone to increase people’s knowledge of ICT and business awareness.

Adedayo called for the maintenance of the land clearing program initiated by the government immediately before Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The program prepares land acquired by the government for planting trees to act as an incentive to civil servants and to stimulate interest in agriculture among unemployed youth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtelegraphng.com/apc-chieftain-tasks-oyebanji-to-prioritize-commercial-farming-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related