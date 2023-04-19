Google Shares Results of Latest Post-Cookie Tracking Experiment





Developing new, more privacy-friendly solutions to help advertisers continue to run effective online advertising campaigns despite a decline in direct response data, as Google gradually moves away from data tracking cookies. I am also aiming for

Google’s main initiative on this front is the Privacy Sandbox suite of tools we are developing to track various aspects of user behavior without the use of specific identifiers. And recently, Google conducted an experiment to see how its modern sandbox-based Interest Tracking Tool (IBA) aligns with cookie tracking in terms of response insights.

And the results are at least somewhat promising.

First, Google makes it clear that this experiment was not a simple comparison, but used some new tracking elements that are consistent with traditional cookie tracking to get closer to the data insights currently available.

These signals contained first-party identifiers such as contextual information, privacy sandbox topic APIs, and publisher-provided IDs. In our research, we didn’t compare the third party’s cookie performance against just the Topic API, but against the broader set of signals available in the privacy-first world.

Therefore, more effort will be needed to conduct comparative tracking with this new system, at least based on this study.

if it is actually being compared.

So what were the results?

In this experiment, when using the Interest-Based Audience (IBA) solution with privacy-preserving signals on the Display Network, the amount that Google Display Ads advertisers spent on IBA (as a proxy for reach size) was: It showed a 2-7% reduction compared to 3rd party. – Cookie based results. We saw a 1-3% drop in conversions per dollar instead of ROI. We also saw similar performance in Display & Video 360.

Something similar, but 10% potential variance is significant. Again, this is a containment experiment using different data signals for comparison, so it is not an exact or direct comparison at this stage.

However, the findings may offer hope to advertisers concerned about the demise of cookie tracking and its impact on results.

Another privacy initiative, Apple’s ATT update, has had a major impact on many platforms, with worsening results leading to lower ad spend. Platforms are working to improve targeting alternatives to combat this, and while these solutions are improving all the time, as Google looks at this next big change, the deployment of ATT surprises many marketers.

The good news is that Google is working to build alternative solutions that allow advertisers to produce better results, rather than just throwing changes at them. These experiments highlight the potential, at least in this respect.

Google also says that campaigns using AI-powered optimization are also consistent with enhanced privacy and improving performance.

For example, campaigns using optimized targeting or maximize conversions bid strategies were less impacted by removing third-party cookies, showing that machine learning can play a key role in driving results. increase.

It’s also similar to the Metas Advantage+ automated advertising tool, which is also producing good results now, and as AI systems improve, this will become an increasingly viable path.

And perhaps eventually it will be trusted enough to completely replace cookie tracking without compromising performance.

There are ways to keep Google from phasing out cookies until at least next year, but these experiments offer hope for a post-cookie world.

