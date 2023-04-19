Interested in creating a tech startup? UD has a tech entrepreneurship minor for you: University of Dayton, Ohio





University of Dayton students looking to found tech startups can do so alongside tech entrepreneurship minors.

Vince Lewis, UD Vice President of Entrepreneurial Initiatives and Executive Director of UD’s L. William Crotty Center, said: Entrepreneurial leadership and president of The Hub powered by PNC. “This collaboration, along with other initiatives such as The Hub powered by PNC, the Greater West Dayton Incubator, the Stitt Scholars program, and Propel Dayton, have ranked UD among the top 50 faculties for entrepreneurship research by the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine. Why: For the 17th consecutive year, we’ve been ranked among the top 10 nations for entrepreneurship among schools with under 10,000 undergraduates overall.”

Based at the UD School of Engineering and co-designed with the College of Arts and Sciences, the four-class sequence is open to all students and will begin Fall 2023. Classes include Innovation in Product Development, Venture Creation in Technology, Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship, and Entrepreneurship and Innovative Design.

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives and tech entrepreneurship miners, UD students, faculty and staff who want to start their own technology-based business will have access to engineering labs and office space, engineering Makerspace, engineering and legal support. , and one-on-one business mentoring.

“The collaboration between the UD School of Engineering, the UD School of Business Administration, the College of Arts and Sciences, the University of Dayton Research Institute, the Dayton Entrepreneurship Center, and the Khan Entrepreneurship Engineering Network has created a robust ecosystem on campus. , support technology entrepreneurship efforts,” said Becky Blast, Director of the Engineering School’s Innovation Center and Design and Manufacturing Clinic.

Underage students interested in becoming tech entrepreneurs can contact Blust at rblust1@udayton.edu.

