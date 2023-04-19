6 tips for creating the best spreadsheets in Excel or Google Sheets





Business presentations, school presentations, budgeting, habit tracking, book tracking, keeping track of your kids’ chores, there are many reasons to create a spreadsheet. But how do you make your spreadsheet pop for that special meeting? How do you make Google Sheets or Excel work? Isn’t it the other way around?

These programs aren’t just packed with useful features, they also provide shortcuts to help you work smarter.

Here are six tips for becoming a spreadsheet pro, whether you use Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets.

Sort data alphabetically

You can customize your spreadsheet data in many ways, including alphabetical and reverse alphabetical order.

Here’s how Google Sheets works:

1. Highlight a column or click the capital letters at the top of the column. 2. Click the down arrow to open the dropdown menu. Select Sort Sheet AZ or Sort Sheet ZA. Note that sorting AZ also sorts the numbers from smallest to largest, and sorting ZA sorts the numbers from largest to smallest.

For Excel it looks like this:

1. Highlight a column2.[データ]Click a tab 3. Click AZ for alphabetical order or ZA for reverse alphabetical order.

add a checkbox

Who doesn’t like to-do lists? If you use spreadsheets to complete tasks or track habits, checkboxes can help.

Location of checkboxes in Google Sheets

Shelby Brown/CNET

Here’s how Google Sheets works:

1. Highlight a column, cell, or row.on the toolbar[挿入]Click 3. Select the check box

For Excel it looks like this:

1.[挿入]Click. 2.[フォーム コントロール]Select the check box under Click on the cell where you want to insert the checkbox and when the cursor changes to her four-way arrow you will see a box to place it in. Highlight the column with the checkbox and drag the cursor to the desired length.

drop down menu

Add drop-down menus to create a more sophisticated spreadsheet.

Here’s how to add it to your spreadsheet:

1. Highlight a column, cell, or row.on the toolbar[挿入]Click. 3. Click the dropdown.

The dropdown menu has two options by default, but you can customize it further by clicking the edit icon.

Add a dropdown menu to Excel.

Shelby Brown/CNET

Here’s how to add it to Excel:

1. Select the cell where you want to add the dropdown menu.[データ]Click. 3. Select Data Validation.[Data Validation]A pop-up will appear,[Allow.5]Choose. Select List from the menu. Enter the content for the dropdown menu, separating each item with a comma. 7.[OK]Click.

Column total

Tracking data usually requires a bit of math, but don’t do that calculator. Because there is an easy way to calculate numbers.

Here’s how to add it to your spreadsheet:

1. Click an empty cell. 2. Type =SUM( 3. Enter the range of data you want to sum 4. Add a closing bracket 5. The total will appear in the first selected empty cell.

Also, when you select a data range, you can see a preview in the lower right corner of the spreadsheet. From there you can change sums, averages, counts, and other functions.

Here’s how to add it to Excel:

1. Select the data range you want to sum. Check the status bar at the bottom of the screen. 3. The total will be displayed next to SUM.

You can get the same result using AutoSum. This keeps the totals on the chart.

chart

There are many ways to customize your charts in Google Sheets.

Shelby Brown/CNET

A well-placed pie chart can really enhance your spreadsheet. Also, charts based on spreadsheet data update continuously as you add data.

Here’s how to incorporate charts into your work in Google Sheets.

1. Enter the data you want to graph. Highlight a column. 3. From the toolbar[挿入]Click.in the drop-down menu[チャート]Click. 5. A graph will appear and a side menu will open on the right side of the screen.

The Customize menu lets you choose from a variety of chart styles, colors, legend details, and other options.

Here are the steps for Excel:

Creating charts in Microsoft Excel

Shelby Brown/CNET

1. Select the data to display in the graph. 2.[挿入]Click. 3. Select a recommended chart. 4. Scroll through the options and click on the chart to see how your data looks.5. When you find the chart you want,[OK]Click.

Explore chart elements, styles, and filters in the top right corner to further customize your chart.

Freeze columns or rows

When working with large data sets with many options to correspond to, the less scrolling required, the better. Freezing the data in your spreadsheet means that the first row or column stays the same no matter how much you scroll. Especially useful when the first row and column are the x and y axis titles.

Here’s how to freeze specific columns and rows in your spreadsheet.

How to freeze the columns and rows of a sheet.

Shelby Brown/CNET

1. Click the column you want to freeze as you scroll through the data. Click the down arrow or right click on the corresponding column/row. 3. at the bottom of the menu[View More Column/Row Actions]Choose.[列/行まで固定]Click. [letter]This also freezes columns or rows before the selected column or row.

Here are the steps in Excel:

1. Select the rows and columns to freeze. Click View.3.[ペインの固定]Click.

You can also freeze multiple rows and columns in the same way.

Learn more about how to get Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for free, and how to turn your photos into Excel spreadsheets.

