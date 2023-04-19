Purdue Hosts CHIPS Summit with Sec in DC.Senators Raimondo and Young Unveil Sustainability Metrics and Capital Expenditures





Board approves $49 million for Phase 1 of $100 million plan for semiconductor research and learning facility

Video: Purdue Leads the Way in Meeting America’s Semiconductor Needs.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN — Leaders from industry, government and academia converge on Tuesday (April 18) at a summit in Washington, DC to address the future of America’s innovation in the microelectronics and semiconductor workforce. built a national solution at scale for

All-day CHIPS for America: Execute for Success Summit Held in Washington, DC, Led by Purdue and Senator Todd Young of Indiana at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Representing Over 175 Organizations from Over 23 Territories Hundreds of participants gathered. It focuses on strategies for executing the vision outlined in the recently released CHIPS for America: Vision for Success. It emphasized federal investment and implementation of future policy actions and facilitated the creation of government, industry, and academic partnerships with a particular focus on workforce development and research innovation.

President Mung Chiang and Chief Semiconductor Officer Mark Lundstrom represented Purdue, which hosted the summit in partnership with SEMI, the Semiconductor Industry Association and Purdue’s Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy.

During the day’s keynote, Chiang led a fireside chat with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Sen. and shared their views on how best to execute their R&D vision. program.

Mark Lundstrom (third from left), Chief Semiconductor Officer at Purdue University and Senior Advisor to President Mung Chiang, participates in a panel discussion at the CHIPS for America conference. (Purdue University photo) Download Image

“This is a critical moment for us to implement the CHIPS Act for success,” Chiang said. “As we celebrate his 75th anniversary of the invention of the transistor at Bell Labs, we can only imagine what the next 75 years of semiconductor innovation will look like for him.”

Raimond, who visited Purdue with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Brinken in the fall of 2022, said at the summit: The United States needs to do that—not just true and strong partnerships, such as between leading research universities like Purdue University and industry, but also the integration of community colleges and high schools.

She added: “More people need to continue what Purdue University is doing: granting students class credit for applied work in companies, allowing companies to enroll in colleges, and helping students get jobs when they graduate. make it possible.”

Reflecting on Raimond and Blinken’s visit to Purdue last September, Young said: …What encouraged me at the end of that gathering was that our state is really operationalizing a lot of the opportunities. Purdue University and several other institutions are developing new workforce training programs for these key sectors. Indiana is poised to play a (significant) role as it involves not only semiconductors but also other emerging technologies that require investment. ”

Other speakers at the summit included Ramin Tolui, Assistant Secretary of State for the US State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. Dr. Dev Shenoy, Chief Director of Microelectronics, US Department of Defense. Dr. Eric Lin, Interim Director of Research and Development, CHIPS, U.S. Department of Commerce. Dr. Irwin Janchandani is the Assistant Director of Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships at the National Science Foundation and has worked with Applied Materials, Everspin Technologies, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Intel, Micron, SEMI, Semiconductor Industry Association, Semiconductor Research Corporation, Skywater. They shared their views on the challenges ahead, how to measure progress, and how to sustain their efforts over the long term. Barbara Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities, concluded the multiple roles played by leading research universities like Purdue in the success of the CHIPS Act.

The all-day Chips for America Summit brought together hundreds of attendees for programs on America’s future competitiveness in the microelectronics and semiconductor workforce.Download Images Semiconductor Task Force and Sustainability Index

At the beginning of a fireside chat with Raimondo and Young, Chiang announced a partnership with the industry to promote the sustainable development of semiconductors with a vision to integrate and operate sustainable engineering principles and practices across the semiconductor industry. created the Sexuality Index (SCSI). This effort should address the economic, environmental and social dimensions of sustainability in materials, processes, systems, products, supply chain and enterprise development. The sustainable semiconductor manufacturing initiative is based on decades of expertise and faculty experience across the university. These include some of the world’s leading experts in industrial sustainability and semiconductor design/manufacturing.

Carol Handwerker, Reinhardt Schuhmann, Jr. Professor of Materials Engineering and Professor of Environmental and Ecological Engineering, said: As the initiative moves forward, it will implement sustainability education and workforce development, in addition to improving process and product design through sustainability-focused research and innovation.

Additionally, Purdue University this week announced the creation of the Purdue Chancellor’s Semiconductor Task Force, led by Lundstrom, the university’s first Chief Semiconductor Officer. This task force will coordinate and lead Purdue University’s efforts towards innovative research and development in semiconductors.

Lundstrom said the CHIPS Act is a once-in-a-generation investment and provides an opportunity to strengthen ongoing faculty efforts to launch the largest and most comprehensive workforce development program in the country. It also spurred his Purdue plans for new innovative research programs and collaborations with the state of Indiana to grow a new semiconductor ecosystem.

More than 25 companies whose members are on the Purdue Semiconductor Degrees Leadership Board sent industry representatives to the summit and later met with Purdue staff. This committee was established to provide the foresight for Purdue University’s semiconductor degree program.

Driving Purdue National Leadership: Phase 1 of Semiconductor Facility Moving Forward

Purdue Computes is a three-pronged strategic initiative launched on April 14 to further extend Purdue’s research and teaching excellence for the future of computing and to see computing done on chips. In recognition, Purdue has announced a $49 million Phase 1 investment in semiconductors. An additional $51 million in Phase 2 is planned to upgrade cleanrooms and help build an open innovation ecosystem.

Purdue is investing $49 million in the Birck Nanotechnology Center, which includes its cleanroom, one of the largest academic cleanrooms in the United States.

“For decades, the Burke Nanotechnology Center has been an important hub of discovery and technology development for both Purdue researchers and the industry and other academic researchers who use our facilities. It has become a nanotechnology center. “This investment will ensure we maintain our state-of-the-art facilities, reclaim more space and establish new capabilities for semiconductor research and development.”

Upgrades include procurement of dedicated equipment for device fabrication and characterization, and efforts to increase the capacity of the 25,000 square foot Scifres Nanofabrication Laboratory cleanroom, one of the largest academic cleanrooms in the country. This includes a dedicated training bay for use in training people enrolled in the university’s semiconductor degree program, including Purdue undergraduates, Ivy Tech students, and engineers in the field.

The upgrade also created a dedicated cleanroom and lab space for advanced packaging research (the innovations in design, materials, and processing required to integrate chiplets with a variety of functions), providing the future electronic and shared quantum transport and characterization facilities important for quantum information are also created. scientific application. Work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Installation of new equipment in the refurbished space will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our commitment to advancing nanoscale science and engineering is unwavering as we continue to push the boundaries of scientific discovery,” said Karen Prout, executive vice president of research. “Our investment in Purdue facilities will provide esteemed researchers and students with cutting-edge resources to help them advance critical semiconductor technologies and breakthroughs in other areas such as nanoelectronics and quantum computing. It demonstrates our dedication to enabling people to engage in relevant research.”

Writer/Media Contact: Brian Huchel, bhuchel@purdue.edu

