Why Google Says AI-Powered Performance Max Isn’t Another Black Box Solution





Since the launch of ChatGPT, AI-powered marketing has become a hot topic across the industry. Countless ad agencies, ad tech vendors, and platforms have all spent the past few months in an AI arms race, leveraging AI to optimize media buying, creative copy, and predictive analytics.

One of the predecessors to this growing field is Google’s AI-powered Performance Max. Google will officially launch P-MAX on his November 2021 global scale for the first time as a way to buy Google ads from a single campaign across YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail and Maps. Since then, the platform has added new features such as his A/B experiments to allow testing of campaigns.

According to AdExchanger, with all the optimizations the program has to offer, it’s considered the most black box of all Google’s advertising products, giving more control to the platform than the advertiser. To learn more about Google’s AI arms race credentials, pitches to advertisers, and the future of P-MAX, Digiday interviewed Sean Downey, Google Inc.’s president of the Americas and his global partner. .

What exactly are Google’s P-MAX powered advertisers?

I was seeing many retailers starting to find ways to work more efficiently in their market and build better relationships with their customers using new age technology. We are doing it in response to They believe they are doing so by addressing consumer behavior and leveraging AI tools to do so more efficiently. It’s actually a single campaign type that gives advertisers access to all of their Google Ads inventory, rather than a pre-planned silo based on last month’s or last year’s spending, that consumer’s velocity and the moment. I’m actually considering where you are in the You can get the most out of it.

How do you sell to advertisers, especially in the AI ​​arms race?

We always start with what our customers want. Currently in the retail industry, its growth and efficiency. So let me explain how these platforms can help you. We like to combine solutions. AI can do several things. It can do analysis for you, it can make predictions for you, and then it can produce something out of other things. It’s generative. If you focus on analysis and prediction, you’ll be better able to answer their questions.

One of the main features of P-MAX is that it optimizes itself, making it something of a black box with limited or no optimization options for the buyer. Any plans to change or give more control to advertisers? Why?

We were always listening to feedback from advertisers about what they wanted and how they could benefit from our tools. I was evaluating those questions and the questions from them. Leverage P-MAX or your own enterprise tools as they are on the market today to facilitate your activities. I just put them next to each other to see what produces the best performance for them. As we dug deeper, we were certainly listening to our large customers and retailers.

What concerns do advertisers have about P-MAX being a “black box”? How is Google addressing these concerns?

We show them the results and help them get some guidance on where and how performance works. I just didn’t let them preset the conditions. They didn’t choose the format upfront, but they did provide some backend information about what was working and what wasn’t, so I was able to get some comfort. So, did it meet your goals and are you happy with those results? I’m satisfied.

Are you working on more control for your advertisers?

P-MAX focuses on conversion-based results and optimization. Allowing advertisers to impose too many constraints on their campaigns can actually hinder that goal. He listened. Always listened to concerns. At the same time, we are working on more control that actually makes sense and we can get the same type of results. We want you to feel comfortable with whatever technology you are using.

What do more controls look like?

We were still working on a lot of the feedback. It was in the deployment stage of P-MAX [A/B Experiments]We have many retailers on it. Other advertisers are now getting on board with it.We will probably go through a few cycles with them before we start launching [whats next].It’s too early to say [when changes would take place]What is currently on the market is a generic tool. Well, maybe gather feedback all year round?

What are your plans as AI evolves?

Whenever you’ve been thinking about the future of advertising tools, we believe there is a huge place for AI to help grow your business. As we gained access to more technology, we continued to find ways to bring creative value to our campaigns and the tools that help them grow. Our product leverages that to help optimize. We were trying to think of ways we could do things, help creatives, help with messaging. But there’s a consistent drumbeat of innovation that was playing along. When you have something that you think works, launch it successfully.

