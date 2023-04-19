Google will reportedly unveil a foldable Pixel phone at I/O next month





Google may be close to launching its long-rumored foldable Pixel smartphone. CNBC claims to have seen an internal communication revealing that the Pixel Fold will be announced at his I/O conference on May 10 and will ship in June. The device will reportedly cost around $1,700, close to his $1,800 that Samsung asks for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The company may tout some advantages over its rivals. The Pixel Fold will have a book-like design with a 5.8-inch external screen and a 7.6-inch foldable display, but with what Google says is the “most durable hinge” of any foldable. It is said that there are It should also be water resistant and have a high-capacity battery that lasts up to 24 hours with normal use and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

Don’t expect better performance. The Pixel Fold apparently uses the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, and previous leaks suggest it may have a camera that predates the Pixel 6. This is the first opportunity to see Google’s unique approach to foldable devices.

The price is still steep compared to the regular Pixel smartphones at $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro. However, Google may sweeten the deal by encouraging trade-ins. The company even offers a free Pixel Watch to Fold buyers.

If the details are accurate, the foldable Pixel may not sell easily. Google is set to debut the Pixel 8 this fall, which could include upgrades such as third-generation Tensor chips. With that in mind, North Americans had few options for foldable phones other than the Galaxy Z Fold series and previous-generation Moto Razr models.The Pixel Fold offers a real competitive edge in a small category. You might stand out just by doing it.

