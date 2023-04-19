US Central Command Hires Former Google Cloud Leader and AI Expert as Chief Technical Advisor





Andrew Moore has been appointed the first-ever U.S. Central Command Advisor in charge of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and data analytics, Centcom announced Wednesday.

The movement of personnel sees Command undergoing a digital transformation in units such as Task Force 59, Task Force 99, Task Force 39, and other high-tech initiatives seeking to leverage AI, unmanned systems, the cloud, and big data. sometimes done.

Moore previously served as General Manager of AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. Google is one of four vendors awarded under the Pentagon’s $9 billion Enterprise Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program. Google is also working on other DoD initiatives, such as the Project Maven machine learning initiative. The company eventually pulled him out of Maven after employee protests.

Prior to his most recent position at Google Cloud, Moore was Dean of the Computer Science Department at Carnegie Mellon University.

His academic research also focuses on the types of technology he advises the US military. bottom.

“Dr. Moore brings a level of expertise in AI, cloud computing and robotics. , is a huge win for the culture of innovation we are building across CENTCOM. Dr. Moore will significantly accelerate our innovation initiatives.”

U.S. Central Command CTO Schuyler Moore, who is not affiliated with Andrew Moore, said Centcom is prioritizing digital transformation.

“We are focused on collecting, organizing and using data in more efficient and effective ways to support our mission,” she said in a statement. “With Andrew’s strong experience in AI, network architecture and data science, he will provide commanders with important guidance and advice on these issues, furthering our commitment to adopting data-centric warfare. can do.”

In his LinkedIn profile, Centcom’s new technical advisor says he feels “responsible for bringing out the world’s most advanced technology in a way that makes things distinctly better.”

U.S. Central Command is the combat force responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

“I think it’s one of the things I’m most looking forward to. [as an adviser for the military] I am spending time at the whiteboard with experts of all ranks and roles working on these important issues,” Moore said in a statement.

Commando CTO Schuyler Moore noted that Centcom is integrating many different types of cutting-edge technology into its operations, not just drones.

“I think people traditionally think about hardware and unmanned systems. It’s mostly interesting to talk about software functions and algorithmic analysis that are evolving and being increasingly integrated into workflows,” she said Tuesday. at the Strategic International Center. study event.

The technology includes capabilities such as computer vision and data analytics that assist intelligence analysts and decision makers.

“It’s really exciting to see these algorithmic programs in action, especially in our region. “We’re learning more and more how important it is to carry out these initiatives,” she said. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://defensescoop.com/2023/04/19/us-central-command-recruits-former-google-cloud-leader-and-ai-expert-to-be-top-tech-adviser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related