Miami Can Close Tech Skills Gap While Fostering Innovation and Growth





Generation Z is believed to be more tech-savvy than previous generations. They were born after the advent of the Internet and don’t remember the days before mobile phones.

But workplaces are often ill-equipped to handle the rapid automation boom sweeping corporate offices around the world, and in fact, 68% of executives say there is a gap between a candidate’s skills and job requirements. I think there is a gap in This gap is further widened for minority groups who face additional educational and professional barriers.

If the next generation of leaders don’t get the skills and support they need to succeed, we all risk falling behind as strategic competitors.

This skills gap is often due to a lack of hands-on training and a hands-on curriculum at the university level, combined with an inability to develop the most in-demand workplace technology skills across all areas of study. . Business leaders and higher education institutions need to meet where young workers are and work together to invest in solutions that prepare students to enter the workforce.

According to Courseras 2023 predictions, today’s most in-demand skills include artificial intelligence, machine learning, user interface/user experience, product management, project management, and digital content creation. These are useful skills in all professions, not just technology, and even skills not focused on technology are becoming increasingly dependent on utilizing these tools to perform and compete. will be

Gen Z members are the most connected generation, but they often lack the technical skills to be more efficient and productive at work. More than a third (37%) of Gen Z respondents say their education hasn’t prepared them with the technical skills they need to advance their careers, according to a recent Dell Technologies survey A majority (56%) added that they have very basic skills. No technical training.

The technology and skills gap is of particular concern to communities of color who are often marginalized in the job market, perpetuating wealth gaps and limiting upward mobility opportunities. only 8% of tech workers in the industry, lower than the national average (13.9%) for the entire industry. As a majority/minority city like Miami, where 72.3% of the population is Hispanic, emerges as a hub of innovation, it is imperative to address certain systemic barriers that exacerbate inequality.

Companies should work with universities and community organizations to develop targeted solutions that meet the needs of Gen Z, especially considering underrepresented communities. Tech companies must partner with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic institutions (HSIs) to develop new curricula that serve more minority students.

For these reasons, eMerge Americas is launching the Rising Stars program. The program connects advanced graduates with computer science and business degrees from local academic institutions, including Miami-Dade College, University of Miami, and others, with a network of corporate partners to place them. at an elite tech company. Partnering with Millennium Management gives Rising Stars the opportunity to be recognized at the annual eMerge Americas technology conference, network with top technology leaders, and showcase their innovations. Programs of this kind equip Gen Z with the skills they need to become the next industry giants.

The development of intensive career development programs to assist young people has been successful before. His 2015 TechHire initiative of the Obama administration has been a huge success, partnering with local organizations and employers to provide technology training to young people, especially in underserved communities. As of 2019, his 80% of coding students trained through TechHire have graduated, and his overall retention rate is 92%.

Generation Z is the most ethnically and racially diverse generation in history, with 1 in 4 Hispanic, 14% African American and 6% Asian. Truly closing the technical skills gap means addressing systemic disparities and designing accessible and relevant training and mentorship programs. Businesses must consider certain barriers to success in underrepresented communities across the country.

Without our intervention, the tech skills gap will become even more pronounced as Gen Z workers move up the corporate ladder. In the meantime, we must start building a pool of diverse and highly skilled individuals.

Investing in these measures now will create a more equitable and prosperous future for all. As an emerging technology hub, Miami has the opportunity to bridge these gaps while fostering innovation and continuing to build a new model for a sustainable, diverse and inclusive innovation ecosystem.

L. Felice Gorordo is CEO of eMerge Americas. eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. Its annual global tech conference will be held April 20-21 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

