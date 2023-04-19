Set goals for new customer acquisition





Google recently rolled out its newest goal type for advertisers: customer acquisition goals.

Customer acquisition goals efficiently find new customers through different Google Ads campaign types based on your marketing goals.

In a recent tutorial video, Google broke down how new customer acquisition goals work and how modes of support work.

How Customer Acquisition Goals Work

New customers are determined by three data sources:

Customer Match Lists (own data) Google Tags Auto-discovery signals

Google supports two different customer acquisition modes:

A new customer value mode. Set a higher bid for new customers than for existing customers. This option supports retail and online sales goals. New customer only mode. Please bid only for new customers. This option supports retail, online sales, and lead generation goals.

Customer acquisition goals can be set for new and existing campaigns.

Set goals for your new P-MAX campaign

The selection of customer acquisition goals for new P-MAX campaigns is done during campaign construction.

First, select P-MAX as your campaign type and give your campaign a name.

The second step is to set your bid. Here a new acquisition goal type is set.

Image credit: Google, YouTube.com, April 2023 when using “New Customer Value” mode

Checking the Customer Acquisition box above prompts the advertiser to select from existing audience segments.

After selecting your audience, you need to assign a value for customer acquisition.

This value is assigned to new customer conversions and helps Smart Bidding optimize towards new customers.

Image credit: Google, YouTube.com, April 2023

Google recommends setting the value to the expected future organic revenue of new customers for best results.

After setting the values, continue setting up your P-MAX campaign as usual.

If you are using the “new customers only” mode

The process for adding a customer acquisition goal is the same as above, except select this option instead.

“Please only bid on new customers.”

This allows you to be more targeted and find only new customers.

Google recommends setting up separate campaigns for existing customers to avoid narrowing your reach too much. ROAS targets should differ between the two campaigns based on user behavior and past performance.

Set goals for existing campaigns

Customer acquisition goals are available for the following existing campaign types:

P-MAX Search Video Action #1: Set Customer Acquisition Goals with Conversions

To do this,[ツールと設定]>>[コンバージョン]>>[顧客獲得 – 設定]Go to.

Image credit: Screenshot taken by the author, April 2023

Goal setting is the same as the previous step.

Select an existing customer list Set the value assigned to customer acquisition

This is now set at the account level and can be added to existing campaigns.

#2: Set Acquisition Goals in Campaigns

First, select a campaign that uses your new goal type.on the left menu bar[設定]Click a tab.

Then select the Customer Acquisition box and the goals panel will open.

Image credit: Google, YouTube.com, April 2023

Finally, select the Acquisition Type appropriate for your particular campaign,[保存]Click.

How to measure new customer performance

The reporting upgrade is one of the most exciting updates to customer acquisition goal types.

A new “New Customer” column has been added to the Google Ads online interface.

Image credit: Google, YouTube.com, April 2023

[新規顧客]Columns show the number of new customers acquired by campaign type using a goal.

In addition to the new reports available, it helps you calculate key metrics such as customer acquisition cost.

summary

Google’s latest customer acquisition goals help advertisers make more strategic use of their marketing dollars.

By balancing the need for new customers with key business metrics such as ROAS and profitability, customer acquisition goals help drive new customers while meeting those goals.

Check out the full Google Ads tutorial here.

Featured image: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

