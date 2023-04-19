UK warns of spyware, mercenary hacking market





BELFAST/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British authorities are warning of widespread abuses by surveillance software and hackers for hire. threat.

The UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), part of the UK’s GCHQ wiretapping spy agency, said in a report published Wednesday that the mercenary hacking market offers products on par with government hacking groups. rice field.

At the NCSC meeting in Belfast on Wednesday, Senior British Minister Oliver Dowden referred to the spyware created by Israel’s NSO, stating that “sophisticated cyber tools such as Pegasus and adversaries who can buy and sell spyware have “It’s more and more, so it’s opening up new new windows.” group.

“These are the types of tools that have only been seen in a handful of powerful state actors, and they can cause serious damage,” Dowden added.

In a statement, the NSO reiterated its longstanding claim that its technology is being used “for the sole purpose of combating crime and terrorism.”

Reuters has previously documented how the company’s software was used to target the phones of American diplomats and European Union officials.

Journalists and researchers have cataloged a series of other alleged abuses. On Tuesday, Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab said NSO was arrested in 2022 for using a newly discovered hacking tool to break into iPhones owned by Mexican human rights activists. published the report.

The NCSC also warned against hackers and mercenary spies for hire, saying their operations “increase the potential for unpredictable targeting and unintended escalation.”

The report shows that some in the surveillance industry see regulation coming down the pipeline and are taking steps to shape it.

In a letter sent to the American Bar Association last week, NSO General Counsel Shmuel Sunray lobbied against a proposed ABA resolution calling for a moratorium on the purchase, sale, or use of commercial spyware, urging companies to ” It claimed to have an “established human rights compliance program.” – What the NSO says it has should be exempt from such bans.

ABA declined to comment.

Reporting by James Pearson, Belfast and Raphael Satter, Washington, Editing by William Maclean

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

James Pearson

thomson Reuters

Reports on hacks, leaks and digital espionage in Europe. He spent 10 years at Reuters, working as a bureau chief in Hanoi and South Korea correspondent in Seoul. Author of “North Korean Secretary”, a book about daily life in North Korea. Contact: 447927347451

Rafael Sutter

thomson Reuters

Reuters cybersecurity, surveillance and disinformation reporter. Work includes investigations into state-sponsored espionage, deepfake-led propaganda, and mercenary hacking.

