ZL Tech Opens New Hyderabad Office for Unstructured Data





MILPITAS, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZL Technologies, a leader in leveraging unstructured data to strategic advantage, today announced the opening of a new office in Hyderabad, India. Developing state-of-the-art governance and analytics technology for ZL Techs. This technology is used by large organizations to leverage unstructured human data such as electronic communications and files.

Accelerate product innovation in the following key areas with new engineering resources:

Development and integration of new AI technologies such as ChatGPT. Data and analytics platform capabilities for finding and leveraging insights in unstructured data. Cloud-native applications that enable digital transformation on a global scale.

Kon Leong, CEO and co-founder of ZL Tech, said the company’s engineering growth underscores ZL’s commitment to providing a platform built on leading-edge unstructured data technology. ChatGPT brought the world’s attention to the power of unstructured data, all digital information created by humans for humans. And now our role is to help transform the vast repository of all human communication data across the enterprise into enterprise memory and knowledge.

The news follows ZL Tech’s recent notable platform advancements that allow organizations to search, manage and analyze entire repositories of unstructured data without making copies of the data. This data represents the people side of the company and reveals employee dynamics and engagement. Harnessing unstructured data for insight is the next frontier of AI and analytics as it impacts enterprise performance and governance.

Until now, such data has been largely invisible. Previous data management methods relied on exporting data into smaller workspaces, creating performance bottlenecks, data silos, and privacy and governance-related risks. However, an innovative approach is to manage data in-place. This reduces both cost and risk and unifies information governance and analytics.

For more information, visit zlti.com.

About ZL Technologies

ZL Technologies’ integrated Information Governance Platform enables organizations to manage corporate data in line with regulatory requirements while also leveraging it for business intelligence. ZL Tech’s unique differentiator is its integrated architecture that provides all data governance capabilities in one platform, eliminating today’s disconnected data silos. With a proven track record of serving Fortune 500 customers for over 20 years, ZL Tech is a leader in leveraging big data for strategic advantage.

