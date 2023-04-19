Ransomware group behind Oakland attack ramps up capabilities with new tools, researchers say





The PLAY ransomware group, which was forced into a state of emergency by the recent attacks on Oakland, California, has developed two new custom data collection tools. This will enable already devastating digital extortion campaigns to run more effectively. Wednesday, according to researchers.

Symantec’s Threat Hunter Team named these tools “Grixba”. This is an information-stealing tool that enumerates software and services in a targeted system, and the VSS Copying Tool allows an attacker to copy the system’s Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) files that are normally locked. . By the operating system before encryption.

These tools are just the latest example of ransomware gangs developing custom programs, researchers say. “This is likely due to a variety of reasons, including more efficient attacks and shorter dwell times,” they said. “Custom tools can be tailored to specific target environments, allowing ransomware gangs to carry out their attacks faster and more efficiently.”

Custom tools also provide more control over their operations, reducing the likelihood that a group’s specific tools will be reverse engineered or adapted by other groups, potentially weakening the effectiveness of an initial attack. researchers point out.

PLAY ransomware variant — Named for the “.play” file extension it appends after encrypting victims’ files and the one-word ransom note “PLAY” displayed to victims along with their email address. was — first appeared in June 2022, according to a September 2022 analysis by Trend Micro. The group initially focused on Latin America, particularly Brazil, according to Symantec researchers. According to SentinelLabs’ Aleksandar Milenkoski and Jim Walter, PLAY was also part of the first wave of ransomware variants that employed intermittent or partial encryption in the fall of 2022 to evade detection. and increased encryption speed.

In August 2022, a group associated with this malware claimed responsibility for an attack on Argentina’s Córdoba judiciary in what the Argentine press called “the worst attack on a public institution in history.” This group was also involved in the attack on Auckland on 10 February. , which forced city leaders there to declare a state of emergency.

According to data collected and maintained by the service eCrime.ch, variants of the PLAY ransomware have been identified in at least 20 attacks against both public and private companies worldwide in the last month alone, with at least 77 cases date back to November 2022. Monitor ransomware and data leak sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyberscoop.com/play-ransomware-custom-tools-data-gathering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related