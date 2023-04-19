AI race jeopardizes Google’s liability





Comment on this articleComment

For years, Google dominated both online search and artificial intelligence. Suddenly, both were threatened, and so were their core values.

How it responds will determine whether it stays on top of the tech industry or gets lost, and could shape the future of the internet.

First, OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot captured the imagination with its unreliable but ability to directly answer all kinds of questions. Shortly after its launch last November, the tool raised questions about whether conversational AI could one day replace traditional search engines like Google.

Microsoft then incorporated similar OpenAI technology into its Bing search engine, bringing the punch line back to life. Despite some obvious shortcomings, the popularity of the Bing chatbot has helped push Microsoft’s search engine to 100 million active users, with similar users across Microsoft Office to Skype to Windows 11. Passionate about incorporating AI tools into everything.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Samsung, which makes more smartphones than any other company, is considering switching the default search engine on its devices from Google to Bing. The Times reported that the threat caused panic in Google, the name of online search. (Google responded to a request for comment in a prepared statement, but Microsoft declined to comment.)

The report comes at a time when Google CEO Sundar Pichai is making a glamorous attack. In a series of interviews, including his 60 Minutes for CBS News on Sunday, he has portrayed the latest AI boom as an opportunity, not a threat, to his company. At the same time, he said he was wary of the AI ​​competition, adding that the technology could clearly do deep harm.

You’ll see us ship things boldly.

There may be more tension between these two goals than he allows.

Before ChatGPT, Google was seen as an industry leader in developing large-scale language models, the complex AI systems that underpin chatbots. We use these models behind the scenes to improve search results and for language tools such as Google Translate.

But the company has been reluctant to release its most powerful language tool to the public in chatbot form, preferring to publish cutting-edge advances in academic journals and keep them secret for internal research. The company quietly removed its unofficial motto, Don’t be evil, from its code of conduct years ago, but it still stands by its responsible approach to AI, whether it’s in search or self-driving cars. increase.

There was good reason for that relative caution.

Anyone who asks a very specific question to ChatGPT and gets an accurately tailored answer instantly can prove its appeal. Asking an hour-long youth to plan his soccer practice creates a better agenda in 15 seconds than a rookie coach would create after doing a 15-minute Google search of him.

On the other hand, those who have seen ChatGPT fail at basic math problems, accept crude stereotypes, or confidently falsify their own rsum rely on ChatGPT for their research. You can understand the pitfalls.

Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, built on similar technology, has the ability to search the web, but it has its own problems. A few days after launch, the company was forced to scale back as it developed a penchant for aggressive and oddly personal interactions. A recent Washington Post test found that about a tenth of queries returned an inaccurate or questionable response.

Google had its own brush with AI backlash. Two years ago, the company fired a co-leader of its ethical AI team after clashing over the publication of an academic paper warning of the shortcomings of large-scale language models. And last summer, the company laid off a responsible AI team researcher. The researchers were convinced that his one of the language models, his LaMDA, was sentient.

This may help explain why OpenAI was the first to bring ChatGPT to market, and why Microsoft was the first to bring chatbots to search. And, of course, the incumbent Google had more to lose when its flagship search engine was associated with the hallucinogenic, incoherent, or detached responses that ChatGPT and Bing are prone to.

Google’s search engine is built on values ​​such as expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness that are particularly lacking in today’s language models. And the company’s model of directing internet users to sites on the web rather than keeping them on Google underpins much of the online economy. Answering user questions directly through conversational AI carries both risks.

Still, Pichai clearly feels the pressure, but he downplays it. In March, Google launched its own AI chatbot, Bard, but rather than embedding it in Google.com, it offered a separate his website. So far, even Pichai has failed to impress by comparing it to a powered-up Civic that competes with more powerful cars.

Now Google must find a way to capture the excitement of AI tools with a non- search engine. Pichai must really want to strike a balance between moving quickly and being careful. The hard part is deciding which side is at fault.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/04/19/google-bard-pichai-60-minutes-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related