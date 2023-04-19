A new history of lactose intolerance





Sixty years ago, Pedro Quatrecasas, a fledgling resident at Johns Hopkins Medical School, noticed a disturbing trend while studying the lives of poor Baltimore residents. In interviews, many of his black patients confessed that they found milk repellent. He suspected they were suffering from a lactase deficiency, after digging in. Cuatrecasas brought together two of his colleagues for a study measuring the different responses that black and white subjects had to lactose. and the findings confirmed his Cuatrecasass hunch. While the majority of black patients had problems processing lactose, the problem was much less pronounced in whites. subject. These black patients even told Quatrecasas that they often avoided cow’s milk entirely for fear of the pain it would inflict on their bodies.

The results of this study, published in January 1965 in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, were monumental. This was concrete evidence that the ability to digest lactose may be a genetic condition linked to racial background. We would draw similar conclusions about the difficulties faced by other Native Americans and Asians of color when trying to It was applied almost exclusively to Caucasian patients with European ancestral roots. One might naively imagine that this type of data prompted a major reassessment of the dominance of drinking milk in the American diet. . Despite the consensus of these studies, little has changed. Milk has maintained a time-honored reputation in the United States and abroad as a bulwark of bone-strengthening nutrition, thanks to culprits such as public health officials, the dairy industry, and the U.S. government.

In his latest book Spoiled: The Myth of Milk as Superfood (Columbia University Press, 2023), culinary historian Anne Mendelsohn tells this episode with loose-jawed confusion and mild anger. As the subtitle implies, this effort is based on the error that what Mendelsohn calls fermented milk, which drinks milk from animals that have not undergone changes to become yogurt or cheese, is nutritionally necessary. She is not convinced that those who can abstain from milk really need it for their constitutions. That fresh milk has been thrust upon so many Americans in the name of happiness. Weaning from breast milk has caused inconvenience to people in the country who find that their bodies are not wired to withstand unfermented milk. Their experience does not match the prevailing social logic about magical milk.

Worse, Mendelsohn notes, this arrogant assumption about the therapeutic value of drinking milk has ramifications beyond the borders of America. Mendelsohn said drinking milk was the centerpiece of a nationwide campaign in India, and that China is now the world’s most potent source of milk. India has long had a heavy-duty culinary habit of relying heavily on dairy products in other forms rather than drinking fresh milk. Silky yoghurts such as curd, commonly known as dahi, and zesty cheeses such as chenna form the basis of the country’s cuisine. (The Indian movement to empower dairy farmers gained momentum in the 1970s and laid the groundwork for drinking milk to become a fashionable activity in the years that followed.) Competing with the global power of the United States. as a bid for.

The history of this nature is Mendelsohn’s middle layer. Her past works include Stand Facing the Stove (Henry Holt, 1996), a joint biography of the mother-daughter duo behind her beloved American cookbook Joy of Cooking, and Chow Chop Suey (Columbia University). there is. Press, 2016) documents the prevalence of Chinese cuisine in the United States. She also combined her historical research with recipe writing. Most notably Milk: The Amazing Story of Milk Through the Ages (Knopf, 2008). cream or paneer.

The presence of milk may make Spoiled seem like a sudden reversal to Mendelsohn. Mendelsohn admits that she was not the first to tread this ground, but Andrea S. Wileys Re-imagining Milk (Routledge, 2010) ), Deborah Valenzes Milk (Yale University Press, 2011), and Mark Krlanski’s Milk! (Bloomsbury, 2018) She positions her book as her own. The previous history of drinking milk as a major modern industry has never examined the impact of what is now known about the persistence or non-persistence of lactase.

The time seems ripe for an ambitious undertaking like Mendelsohn. For Americans of a certain age, Got Milk? Advertisements featuring mustachioed celebrities for milk with a pasty upper lip are a constant presence on television and in magazines, and milk is an unparalleled elixir of calcium. Still, Americans routinely found catalogs of a dizzying variety of fresh milk, including raw, reduced-fat, low-fat, and skim, in coffee shops and grocery stores. Only recently has the definition of milk itself become the arena of semantic litigation. Plant-based alternatives to dairy made from almonds, oats, pistachios and potatoes are hitting supermarket shelves, offering adaptations for lactose intolerant consumers. Likewise, over the past few years there has been a growing cultural perception that the American dairy industry is sustainable in its current formulation. Farmers struggle to make a profit and are increasingly facing depression and even suicide. The cows themselves are abused and pressured to produce the highest possible yield. Americans who drink cow’s milk may receive products that bear little resemblance to those that came from animals. Those who cannot tolerate milk may tend to resort to lactide pills to soothe irritation and soothe their own discomfort. , the premise she teases on the opening page is an interesting one. How did a practice as ridiculous as drinking milk become an oath of faith in the United States and beyond?

What follows is 300 pages of in-depth research and represents a compelling attempt on Mendelsohn’s part to involve the public in sharing their anger over the situation. Mendelsohn explores centuries of history, illustrating the slow spread of dairy farming, from its prehistoric origins in the Near East and West Asia, where milk was associated with goddesses, to its spread in northern Europe. running around. Settlers to the area, somewhere along the journey from the Fertile Crescent, developed a genetic attribute that allowed them to digest fresh milk as adults. (Mendelsohn triangulates that this may have occurred between 5,500 BC and 2,300 BC.) That very feature spread throughout northern European populations. Thousands of years later, Britain, one of her stations where this genetic idiosyncrasy was particularly pronounced, became the dominant global power, colonizing every corner of the world and later, together with the United States, the scientific dogma developed influence over the internationally.

This set of conditions facilitated drinking milk to become the global phenomenon it is today. In the late 18th century and into his early 19th century, medical practitioners codified the erroneous principle that unfermented cow’s milk could be digested without any problem by all humans, regardless of their racial origin. After World War II, medical professionals in the former imperial countries sought to modernize the diet of the once-colonized territories. People trusted and accepted short-sighted medical advice about the palliative properties of cow’s milk.

