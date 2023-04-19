Diversity Annual Report – Google Diversity Equity & Inclusion





We use the data we collect from different geographies to work with partners inside and outside of Google to improve and enhance our most impactful efforts. Overhaul our systems to increase manager accountability, evolve our products to work better for more people, and expand our programs to create new economic opportunities for minority communities around the world. brought And most importantly, we have taken steps to further embed these efforts into our structure, operationally and culturally.

Last year brought us a global challenge to test us. But our focus never wavered. We remained firm in our commitment to racial equality and continued to promote work that champions all forms of belonging throughout the company.

We see our work in three broad categories: workplace, product and society. These are where we work to develop a sense of belonging and where our actions take root. This report details these actions and also highlights where we must continue to grow. Over ten years of sharing our progress, we’ve come to understand:

We are working towards a future centered on equality and respect, a future where everyone belongs, but we still have a lot to learn and do. The realization of this vision is the driving force that drives us forward.

