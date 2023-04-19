Potomac Yard Subway Station opens May 19





After a delay of more than a year, the Potomac Yards subway station will open on Friday, May 19, Mayor Justin Wilson announced today.

Wilson made the announcement alongside Randy Clark, general manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority. He said the city has been pushing the station’s implementation for generations.

“On Friday, May 19th, the station will be open to the public,” Wilson said. “This is an incredible achievement and only possible thanks to our incredible team of city officials, WMATA officials, contractors and all state and federal partners who made this happen.”

A $370 million project is lagging behind. Originally, he was scheduled to open in April 2022, but Clark didn’t want to discuss the delay.

“I’m here today to announce that we will be opening May 19,” Clark said.

Clark said the station was first conceived in 1983, when Huntington station first opened.

“We are delighted to partner with the city to accelerate economic development, bring more housing and increase opportunities to address sustainability and equity,” Clark said.

Wilson said the project will affect many policy areas of the city.

“This is our biggest economic development initiative,” Wilson said. “This is our biggest transportation initiative. This is our biggest climate initiative. This is our biggest infrastructure initiative. It impacts so many different policy areas for us, and that’s why we’re really excited.”

The station is next to Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, where the first of three academic buildings is scheduled to open in 2024. The Potomac Yard Shopping Center is also undergoing extensive development.

City Manager Jim Parajohn said the station is a key factor in Alexandria’s continued economic growth.

“I think this work is a growing feature of our economic development,” he said. “You can already see it on Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus and some of the office developments that are happening right by the train station. Economic growth pays for the services our communities need and want. It’s a great station and I’m looking forward to May 19th.”

City Councilor Sarah Bagley said the station was a dream come true for many residents.

“I think it means that we can do what we set our minds to, and that what’s expensive for the long haul is worth it,” Bagley said. This is great, we have all these exciting buildings here, we have healthcare here, we have education here and people are going to have access to it.”

City Councilman Aria Gaskins said the station would bring a lot of commerce to the city.

“When I think of this station, I think of everything that’s happening around the station, from Virginia Tech to the National Association of the Blind to the Potomac Yard community,” says Gaskins. “This is an opportunity to bring people here and let them experience our city and stop and stay at some of these great developments underway.”

Council member Canek Aguirre said the station’s art also attracts tourists. Much of the art for the station has yet to be selected and WMATA will have to go through a request for proposal process.

“I’m very excited,” Aguirre said. “This is going to be a destination and people will come just to take pictures of the station and especially the artwork.”

Deputy Mayor Amy Jackson said the station is an exciting development.

“Tourism and retail in general will see a lot of business,” she said. “People can come down and come down here and go to the restaurants, see the Virginia Tech campus, etc. It’s very exciting.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alxnow.com/2023/04/19/may-19-announced-as-opening-date-for-potomac-yard-metro-station/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related