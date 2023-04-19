Chronicle and Google Cloud Security OEM Partner Program





Building a data platform for cybersecurity products to automatically process massive amounts of data and deliver fast search, rich contextual insights, threat detection, and automated context-aware response is what drives the modern data lake. It can be difficult to use.

One option that avoids the challenges of data lakes and allows engineers to focus more on addressing security use cases is a pre-built that combines the best of SIEM, SOAR, data lake, and data warehouse in one Consider a security-focused data platform for This is exactly what the Google Cloud Chronicle can help you with.

An overview of Chronicle as a data platform for security product builders

Chronicle is a key component of Google Cloud’s security operations suite, helping security teams detect, investigate, and respond to threats with the speed, scale, and intelligence of Google. Chronicle is a hyperscale cloud data platform purpose-built for security use cases and available to security product builders through the Google Cloud Security OEM Partner Program.

We recently hosted a roundtable to demonstrate how Chronicle can be used as a security data platform and how security product builders can avoid the pitfalls (and management issues) of the data platform. Roundtable participants, including Chronicle co-founder Shapor Naghibzadeh, CISO Security Solution Strategy expert Dr. Anton Chuvakin’s Google Cloud office, and Josh Karp, head of the Google Cloud Security OEM Alliances, discussed the new He pointed out that while progress can definitely help, security data lakes can still fail.

Security data platform evaluation

Security use cases when embarking on a new approach to a product data platform, especially if your engineering team does not have the bandwidth or expertise to build and manage a complete security-optimized data platform stack There are many things to consider. Questions your team might want to consider include:

Looking to move from piecing together a security data platform to a more holistic approach?

Can you avoid performance impacts and unpredictable costs as you scale and search for ever-increasing data volumes?

Does your data platform have an out-of-the-box security data model that automatically ingests, normalizes, and correlates millions of security data sources to maximize contextual intelligence?

Does it include data enrichment with threats and other valuable intelligence, such as creating geographic information and event timelines?

Are there many APIs with unlimited API calls to extract the information needed for security applications?

Is threat detection, investigation, alerting, and response automation managed effectively by your data platform?

Are other free security features available from the data platform provider to further enhance product portfolio and customer growth?

Chronicle as a security data platform is a great alternative to a typical data lake, helping you create and derive more value from the data your products generate and collect.

Chronicle can help you more quickly:

Consolidate data from your security product portfolio into one dynamically scalable platform. This allows you (and your customers) to leverage the data you collect with enhanced insight, detection and response workflows.

Overcome engineering resource constraints to build and manage security data platforms that do more than just ingest and search raw log data.

Make your Extended Detection and Response (XDR) product vision a reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/chronicle-and-the-google-cloud-security-oem-partner-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related