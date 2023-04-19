Google says useful content should provide a great page experience





Google now states that a great page experience is a key factor in creating useful content as defined by Google.

Google has added a new section to its guidance on how to create helpful content to deliver a great page experience, Google said. Google has also revised the page experience help page to include more helpful content details.

To be clear, a good page experience is not a requirement for content to be considered useful. This is just one aspect that Google takes into consideration.

Page experience section for useful content. Google has added the following sections to our helpful content guidance here:

“Provide a great page experience: Google’s core ranking system aims to reward content that provides a great page experience. Site owners who want to be successful with our system , you shouldn’t just focus on one or two aspects of your page experience, but instead see if many aspects give you a better overall page experience. Learn more about page experiences in Google search results.”

“That section links to the revised Understanding Page Experiences on the Google Search Results Help page. This section explains the role of Page Experiences in more detail, along with self-assessment questions and resources.” , Google searcher Danny Sullivan writes. “This page is where he puts together in one place some key aspects of the page experience to consider.

Changes to Search Console reports. Meanwhile, Google is also removing the Page Experience report from Search Console while maintaining the core Web Citals and HTTPS reports. It also removes mobile-friendly testing tools. For more information on these changes, see Google Search Console Page Experience Report Retirement.

Other frequently asked questions. Google also posted the following FAQ regarding this change: This FAQ refers to site-wide ratings and page-specific ratings when it comes to measuring page experience.

Without a Page Experience Report, how do I know if my site is providing a good page experience? It is intended to be a general guideline for some metrics that correspond to page experience on the page. Anyone looking to deliver a great page experience should take a holistic approach, such as following the self-assessment questions outlined in Understanding Page Experience on Google Search Results Pages.

Is there a single “page experience signal” that Google Search uses for ranking? There is no single signal. Our core ranking system looks at a variety of signals that match the overall page experience.

The page experience signals were listed as Core Web Vitals, Mobile Friendly, HTTPS, Non-intrusive interstitials. Are these signals still used in search rankings? Not all of these are directly used in rankings, but all these aspects of the page experience are consistent with their success in search rankings and worth noting. I know that.

Are the Core Web Vitals still important? We strongly encourage site owners to achieve the Core Web Vitals to ensure search success and an overall good user experience. But there’s more to Core Web Vitals than just a great page experience. Good stats in Search Console’s Core Web Vitals report or a third-party Core Web Vitals report do not guarantee good rankings.

What does this mean for “page experience updates”? A page experience update is a concept intended to describe a set of important page experience aspects that site owners should focus on. In particular, we introduced Core Web Vitals as a new signal that our core ranking system took into account, as well as other page experience signals such as HTTPS that we already took into account. It’s not a separate ranking system, nor is it an amalgamation of all these signals into one “page experience” signal.

Do you need a great page experience to appear in the “Top News” carousel on mobile? Page experience is not a requirement to be listed in the “Top News” section. As long as the content meets Google News best practices and Google News policies, our automated systems will consider it.

Is page experience evaluated on a site-wide or page-specific basis? Our core ranking system typically evaluates content on page-specific criteria, such as understanding aspects related to page experience. However, there are some site-wide ratings.

Does page experience affect useful content systems? Useful content systems focus primarily on content-related signals rather than presentation or page experience. However, just as our core ranking system considers signals consistent with a good page experience, we also consider useful content systems to some extent.

How important is page experience to ranking success? Google Search always tries to show you the most relevant content, even if the page experience is subpar. But for many queries there is a lot of helpful content. In these cases, having a great page experience can help you succeed in search.

why you care. It’s important to review these changes and understand how Google hopes to meet your content and page experience. The more you understand what it means to create useful content, the more likely you are to rank well in Google searches.

Removing some of our Google Search Console tools may not be something that any of us are looking forward to, but we are always learning to adapt.

