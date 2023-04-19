Google Fi adds 1-week eSIM trial and ‘wireless’ to its name





Google Fi has announced a series of updates, including a name change. Going forward, the mobile virtual network operator will be known as Google Fi Wireless. This is less snappy, but should make it clearer to consumers what the service really is.

If you have an eSIM-enabled device, you can try Google Fi Wireless for free. Because it has a 7-day free trial. Google started testing the trial last month and it’s now more widely available. If you don’t cancel your Google Fi Wireless trial within one week, you’ll be on the Simply Unlimited plan (which you can end at any time).

Other providers, such as Verizon (with a 30-day trial period) and T-Mobile, already offer eSIM trials. T-Mobile is offering potential customers the chance to try the network for free for three months. T-Mobile’s network powers Google Fi Wireless, which hopes its extra features will lure people into its service.

The Simply Unlimited plan costs just $20 per user per month, depending on how many people are included. It offers unlimited data (limited to 35 GB and above), calls and texts in the US, Canada and Mexico, spam call blocking, a VPN, and 5 GB of tethering data. The deal is even sweeter because cellular connectivity is now included in plans at no extra charge.

The service already included Pixel Watch connectivity for the Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. That device is now also supported by the Simply Unlimited plan. Additionally, Google Fi Wireless now offers Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro connectivity on all three plans.

Elsewhere, Google offers free calls for all new lines added to your plan as long as you have a 24-month contract. Get Google Pixel 6a, Samsung A14 and Moto G Power with this offer based on billing credits.

As part of the Google Fi Wireless mission, we’re rolling out a redesign of the eponymous app starting today with family-friendly services at its core. Google says it will make it easier for parents and guardians to manage safety settings. Some options allow only trusted numbers to call and text your child’s device.The app also offers the ability to manage your Google Fi Wireless plan and add new members. To do.

