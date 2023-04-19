Drones use liquid neural networks to navigate unseen environments. MIT News





In the vast skies once ruled by birds, new aviators are taking flight. These air pioneers are not creatures, but drones, the products of deliberate innovation. But these aren’t your typical flying bots humming like mechanical bees. Rather, it is a soaring bird-inspired wonder guided by a liquid neural network that navigates an ever-changing unseen environment with precision and ease.

Inspired by the adaptability of the organic brain, researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) found that a robust flight navigation agent could master vision-based flight target tasks in complex and unfamiliar environments. introduced a method to Liquid neural networks that can continuously adapt to new data inputs have shown their ability to make reliable decisions in unknown domains such as forests, cityscapes, and environments with added noise, rotation, and occlusion. These adaptable models may outperform many state-of-the-art counterparts in navigation tasks and enable potential real-world drone applications such as search and rescue, delivery, and wildlife surveillance. I have.

The researchers’ recent work, published today in Science Robotics, details how this new class of agents can adapt to large distributional changes, a long-standing challenge in the field. But the team’s new class of machine learning algorithms captures the causal structure of tasks from high-dimensional unstructured data, such as pixel inputs from cameras mounted on drones. These networks are able to extract important aspects of the task (i.e., understand the task at hand) and ignore irrelevant features, thus enabling acquired navigational skills to seamlessly transfer targets to new environments. You will be able to

Daniela Rus, CSAIL Director and CSAIL Director, said: Andrew (1956) and her Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at his MIT. Our experiments effectively taught the drone to locate objects in the forest in the summer, and in the winter in significantly different environments, and even in urban environments, to perform tasks such as seek and follow. It shows that the model can be deployed using different tasks. This adaptability is made possible by the causal foundation of our solution. These flexible algorithms can help make decisions based on time-varying data streams, such as medical diagnostics and self-driving applications.

Difficult challenges were at the forefront. Does the machine learning system understand the task given by the data when flying a drone to an unlabeled object? And then into a new environment where the scenery changes dramatically, such as flying from a forest to an urban landscape? , can the learned skills and tasks be transferred? Moreover, unlike the amazing ability of our biological brains, deep learning systems struggle to capture causality and often overwhelm training data. Unable to adapt and adapt to new environments and changing conditions. This is especially troublesome for embedded systems with limited resources, such as aerial drones that need to traverse different environments and react to obstacles instantly.

In contrast, liquid networks provide promising preliminary indications of the ability to address this critical weakness of deep learning systems. The team system was first trained on data collected by human pilots to see how learned navigation skills transferred to new environments in dramatically changing landscapes and situations. . Unlike traditional neural networks, which only learn during the training phase, the parameters of liquid neural networks can change over time, making them not only interpretable, but resilient to unexpected or noisy data. Improves strength.

In a series of quadrotor closed-loop control experiments, the drone underwent range tests, stress tests, target rotation and occlusion, enemy hikes, triangular loops between objects, and dynamic target tracking. They track moving targets, perform multi-step loops between objects in unprecedented environments, and outperform other state-of-the-art comparables.

The team’s ability to learn from limited expert data and generalize to new environments while understanding specific tasks will make autonomous drone deployments more efficient, cost-effective and reliable. I think it will be They noted that liquid neural networks could enable the use of autonomous airborne drones for environmental monitoring, package delivery, self-driving cars, and robotic assistants.

The setup presented in our study tests the inference capabilities of various deep learning systems in controlled and simple scenarios, said Ramin Hasani of MIT CSAIL Research Affiliate. The more complex reasoning challenges of AI systems in autonomous navigation applications still leave a lot of room for future R&D and testing before they can be safely deployed in society.

Some of the key problems that machine learning and autonomous robotic systems must overcome for their further penetration into society-critical applications are robust learning and performance in non-distributed tasks and scenarios. He holds a PhD in Computing from Imperial College London. In this context, the performance reported in this study of liquid neural networks, a new brain-inspired paradigm developed by the authors at MIT, is noteworthy. If these results are confirmed in other experiments, the paradigms developed here will contribute to increasing the reliability, robustness, and efficiency of AI and robotic systems. ”

Clearly, the sky is no longer the limit, but a vast playground for endless possibilities for these flying wonders.

Hasani and PhD student Makram Chahine. Patrick Kao ’22, Meng ’22; PhD student Aaron Ray SM ’21 He wrote the thesis with Ryan Shubert ’20, MEng ’22. MIT postdocs Matthias Lechner and Alexander Amini. and Luz.

This work was supported in part by Schmidt Futures, USAF Research Laboratory, USAF Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, and Boeing.

