Google Pixel Fold release date and price leaked ahead of annual developer conference





Ahead of the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th, details have leaked about Google’s future plans, and the company’s next phone will arrive sooner than we think.

According to a CNBC report, Google will announce its next Pixel smartphone model, the Pixel Fold. It will be the first foldable device offered by the tech company. According to reports, the device will be released in June and will be priced at $1700.

From the details released, the Pixel Fold will be a pocket-sized, water-resistant, and rugged smartphone that folds just like Samsung’s Fold phones. It was described as having “the most durable hinge in a foldable device.”

Samsung has historically been the dominant player in the foldable smartphone market.Photo credit: Samsung

Full specifications for the Pixel Fold have not yet been released. However, the device is described as featuring a book-like folding design with a screen sized at 7.6 inches. Additionally, it runs on his Pixel 7 series of Google smartphones and a Tensor G2 chip that runs on both ChromeOS and Android operating systems. The device also has a larger battery, which makes the phone slightly heavier at 10 ounces, but gives you up to 24 hours of continuous battery life when you turn it on.

Combined with the big screen, folding capabilities and the current power of modern phones, this makes the Pixel Fold the most advanced and most expensive phone Google has released. Google’s new device directly competes with Samsung’s Fold smartphone.

Rise of foldable smartphones

The popularity of foldable devices has increased in recent years due to the success of Samsung’s Fold smartphone. A fusion of form, flexibility and function, foldable smartphones offer users a larger screen for improved readability, comfort and practicality when browsing on the device.

In Google’s Pixel 7 Pro hardware review, IGN Editor Kevin Lee scored top marks, stating: With a camera, and even better digital zoom capabilities, there’s little reason to consider other high-end Android phones.

So far, Google hasn’t performed particularly well in the last six months, with Stadia shutting down and laying off thousands of employees. The upcoming developer conference could be an opportunity for the company to regain a sense of direction and footing. We’ll be revealing more details about the Pixel Fold and more at next month’s Google I/O conference. Stay tuned to IGN for details.

Alessandro Fillari is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter and his Instagram @afillari.

