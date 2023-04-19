2024 Ford Mustang’s remote rev feature is the latest big feature





The 2024 Ford Mustang will offer the ability for users to adjust the engine remotely using the car’s key fob. Other milestones include the first double-sided key in 1967, the first optional key fob in 1994, and factory remote start in 2015.

Whether you think it’s a cool feature, a silly feature, or both, the 2024 Ford Mustang will have a key fob that allows users to turn the engine remotely. is now available in , but now Ford is giving it renewed attention by releasing a video of it in action, along with a list of other important milestones the company considers important. Let’s see.

This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

As shown in the video above, the Remote Rev allows the owner to first remotely start the engine by pressing the lock button on the Mustang’s key fob once, then pressing the remote start button twice. It works by The unlock and lock buttons must be pressed in that order to activate the Rev function. Repeat that step and the feature works perfectly and the revs spike at his 3000, 4000 and 5000 rpm. What the video doesn’t show is the crowd at Cars & Coffee cheering or the neighbors shaking their fists in frustration.

Major Milestones for the Mustang

Long before someone dreamed of using a key fob to spin a Mustang (or didn’t even know what a key fob was), Ford wanted to give the original pony car a little extra flair, so the 1965 In the year the company released a key for the coupe model. A pony on it. A few years later, in 1967, Ford introduced a double-sided key to the tumbler that could be inserted from either direction. While these major innovations were cutting edge at the time, it took almost 30 years for other major changes to occur.

ford motor company

Fast-forward to 1994 and for the first time, you could choose a Mustang with a key fob. Ford followed suit with a passive anti-theft system called PATS linked to the key’s transponder.The next notable milestone will wait until 2012 when the Mustang Boss 302 will be available for his TracKey. and loaded software into his PCM in the car to improve performance.

ford

Chris Dawn Automotive | Cars and Drivers

The first models with factory remote start appeared in 2015, and the following year introduced FordPass, an app that allows you to control vehicle functions from your smartphone. For 2018, a pulsating light was added to the Mustang’s push-button start to make it look like a beating heart.

In addition to the recent debut of the Remote Rev, Mustang’s final key-related milestone was the phone as a key introduced with the electric Mach-E. Would everyone agree that every branch of Ford’s major family tree is worthy of attention? Probably not. Because people don’t agree on anything these days, but the revving of his 5.0-liter V-8 sounds good to our ears, whether it’s on the fob or on foot.

This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

senior editor

Eric Stafford’s car addiction began before he could walk, and since 2016 his passion has been writing car and driver news, reviews and more. Apparently, getting rich is harder than social media influencers think. The years spent on Jalopy finally paid off when Car and Driver hired him. His garage currently has a 2010 Acura RDX, a 1997 manual Chevrolet he Camaro Z/28 and a 1990 Honda CRX Si.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a43643692/2024-ford-mustang-remote-rev-key-feature-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related