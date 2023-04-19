Google launched Bard despite serious ethical concerns from employees





Google pushed ahead with Bard’s launch despite what employees internally called it a “pathological liar” and “boring”.

According to 18 former and current Google employees who spoke with Bloomberg (opens in a new tab), the move to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and AI-powered Bing spurs ethical considerations. I’m calling If you’ve tried Bard, you may have noticed this, AI chatbots are prone to inaccuracies. Byrd reportedly gave dangerous advice on how to land the plane. Another employee said Scuba’s response to his diving “could likely result in serious injury or death.”

See also: Google employees think Bard launch was ‘failed’ and ‘hurried’

Google, which has dominated the search engine market, is in a precarious position, having to fend off AI challengers on the one hand and maintain its position as the top tech dog on the other. Despite concerns that a poorly launched Large Language Model (LLM) could produce harmful, offensive, or inaccurate responses, Google is pushing Bard and Generative AI into consumer tools. We are in a hurry to integrate into Additionally, pushback from safety and ethics officials is seen as a deterrent to Google’s new priorities. “Staff responsible for the safety and ethical impact of new products have been told not to interfere with or attempt to kill generative AI tools under development,” an employee told Bloomberg. According to former and current staff, the ethics team is now “lean and demoralized.”

Before OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, Google’s approach to AI was more cautious and less consumer-friendly, often working in the background of tools like Search and Maps. But as ChatGPT’s sheer popularity sparked a “code red (opens in a new tab)” from executives, Google’s safe product release threshold was lowered to catch up with its AI competitors. .

Jen Gennai, who heads Google’s “responsible innovation” team, dismissed her team’s risk assessment that Bard wasn’t ready yet. , so we could start making improvements based on public feedback. Similarly, Google announced his AI capabilities for Docs and Slides. However, this approach had the opposite effect. Bard is widely considered to be an inferior product to ChatGPT, and the day after Google’s announcement of Docs and Slides, Microsoft announced that it would offer a complete Office suite that includes not only Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, but Teams and Outlook. Announced AI integration. Samsung is also considering replacing Google with Bing as the default search engine on mobile devices.

Ever since Google removed the famous phrase “Don’t be evil” from its code of conduct (opens in a new tab), it has seemed more and more like its fanatical meta. It becomes an unofficial mantra for the entire Silicon Valley. And when ethics and safety are compromised in order to act quickly, public trust risks being eroded.

