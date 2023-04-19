Despite Ethical Concerns, Google Launches Bard Chatbot: Report





Google reportedly went ahead with the troubled launch of its AI chatbot Bard last month, but employees called the tool a pathological liar and said it “could lead to serious injury or death.” I explained that I tend to spew responses full of false information.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that in a desperate effort to catch up with rivals such as ChatGPT, which is popular in Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Google has ignored its own AI ethics, citing current and former sources. Employees claim.

Google’s push to develop Bard reportedly surged late last year after the success of ChatGPT reportedly prompted top brass to declare itself a competitive code red.

Microsoft’s planned integration of ChatGPT into the Bing search engine is widely seen as a threat to Google’s dominant online search business.

Google opened Bard to US users last month, describing it as an experiment.

But many Google employees complained about the rollout when the company ordered them to test Bard to identify potential bugs and issues, a process known in the tech world as dogfooding. expressed concern before.

Bard’s testers flagged concerns that the chatbot spewed information ranging from inaccurate to potentially dangerous.

Google launched Bard for US users in March.ZUMAPRESS.com

One worker described Byrd as a pathological liar after seeing erratic reactions, according to a screenshot of an internal discussion obtained by Bloomberg. He said the bard’s performance deserved humiliation.

In one instance, a Google employee asked Bird about how to land a plane, according to Bloomberg, but the service only responded with advice that would likely lead to a crash.

In another case, the bard was alleged to have answered questions about scuba diving, suggesting that it would likely result in serious injury or death.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has frowned when he admitted the company “doesn’t fully understand” its technology.

You know, I don’t fully understand it.And you don’t quite know why it said this and why it got [it] Wrong, Pichai said in an interview on “60 Minutes” last Sunday.

In February, an unnamed Google employee joked on an internal forum that Bard was worse than useless and asked executives not to launch the chatbot in its current state.

AI ethics are on the back burner, Meredith Whittaker, a former Google employee and current president of the privacy-focused Signal Foundation, told Bloomberg. Ultimately it won’t work unless ethics takes precedence over profit and growth.

Employees who spoke to the outlet said Google executives chose to refer to Bard and other new AI products as experiments.

Google’s chatbot has been labeled as an “” by the company.Gado via Getty Images

As Bard approaches a potential launch, Google allegedly relaxed its AI requirements aimed at determining whether a particular product is safe for general use.

In March, Jen Gennai, Google’s AI Principal Operations & Governance Lead, overruled an assessment by a member of her own team who said Bard was not ready for release because it could cause harm, sources said. A source told Bloomberg.

In a statement, Gennai refuted the report, saying its internal reviewers suggested risk mitigation and technology adjustments rather than providing recommendations for a final product launch.

A committee of senior Google product, research, and business leaders will then decide whether the AI ​​project should move forward and what adjustments should be made.

This particular review added to the list of potential risks from the reviewers and escalated the analysis of the results to this multidisciplinary council. The council decided it was appropriate to continue pre-training, tighten guardrails, and proceed to a limited launch. and a proper disclaimer, Gennai said in his statement to The Post.

Google rushes to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.SOPA Images/LightRocket. Via Getty Images

Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel says responsible AI remains a top priority for the company.

We continue to invest in teams working to apply AI principles to our technology, Gabriel told The Post.

Bard’s Google website currently labels the tool as still .

The FAQ section included on the Site publicly declares that Bard may display inaccurate information or offensive statements.

Using generative AI to accelerate people’s ideas is really exciting, but it’s still in its early stages and Bard is in the stage, the site says.

Google said it is committed to responsible AI.AP.

The Bard’s launch has already brought some embarrassment to the tech giant.

Last month, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong posted an exchange in which Bard backed DOJ antitrust officials in a pending lawsuit against Google, declaring its creators monopolize the digital advertising market. bottom.

In February, social media users pointed out that Bard provided an inaccurate answer about the James Webb Space Telescope in a request for a prompt included in the company’s advertisement.

Scrutiny of Google’s bard chatbot has intensified amid widespread debate about potential risks associated with the unrestrained development of AI technology.

Billionaire Elon Musk and more than 1,000 experts in the field have signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the development of advanced AI until proper guardrails are put in place.

Despite safety concerns, Musk is rapidly launching his own AI startup as competition intensifies within the industry. Google and Microsoft are just two of his rivals in an increasingly crowded field.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Pichai declared that AI will eventually affect “every product of every company.”

He also expressed support for government regulation to address potential risks.

I think we have to be very thoughtful, said Pichai. And I think these are all things that society needs to understand as we move forward.

