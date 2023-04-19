Google’s expensive Pixel tablet dock leaked on Amazon





Screenshot: Google

Pixel news is leaking left and right as Google’s developer conference approaches. Yesterday we learned about the Pixel Fold and its apparent arrival date. A delayed Pixel Tablets charging dock appeared on Amazon today, with information about its price and release date.

Well, Amazon bought your favorite robotics company

9to5Google reports that they found a listing for Amazon’s Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock today. The unique Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock keeps your tablet charged 24/7 and is easy to dock and undock, according to the Amazon store description.

The corresponding photos look exactly like what we’ve seen in Google’s renderings so far. A dock similar to current Google Nest Hub devices, down to the softly colored fabric cover. It has four connecting pins for docking the tablet, and may have magnets embedded underneath to keep the device facing up.

Before being removed, Amazon’s listing said the device would be released on May 10, the day of the Google I/O 2023 keynote. It looks like Google may drop the Pixel Tablet on the day of the event. The listing also included a steep price for the dock, $130. Someone is already trying to sell his Pixel Tablet through the Facebook Marketplace, but the Pixel Tablet needs to be priced. This week, we also learned that the Pixel Tablet comes in four colors, including hazel, which is featured in this Amazon listing.

Admittedly, the last time I thought of an Android tablet was the Google Nexus 9. This is his 9-inch device launched in 2014 and manufactured by HTC. Where does the Pixel Tablet fit in Google’s lineup of devices? Will people find it easier to use because it’s not closed-off software like it runs on Nest Hub devices? Is it a replacement? Will it be positioned as a smart home controller, as Google did when it announced the device at last year’s developer conference?

You’ll know right away. Google I/O 2023 starts on his May 10th. Gizmodo covers all the news that comes out of the developer conference.

Want more Gizmodo consumer electronics picks? Check out our guides to the best phones, best laptops, best cameras, best TVs, best printers, and best tablets. And if you want to know about the next big thing, see our guide to everything we know about the iPhone 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-pixel-tablet-dock-amazon-price-release-date-io-1850353916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related