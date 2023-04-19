Google updates helpful content guidance and simplifies Search Console reports





We’re updating our guidance on creating useful content by adding a section dedicated to page experiences.

The purpose of this update is to allow site owners to consider the page experience more holistically during the content creation process.

what’s new?

Google’s help page on creating helpful content has been revamped with a new section on delivering great page experiences.

This change helps clarify the importance of page experience to users who want to be successful in Google Search.

While no major new aspects are introduced, the update streamlines existing guidance.

Google is reminding publishers that Core Web Vitals continue to be critical to a successful page experience, as they have always been.

A revised help page titled Understanding Page Experience in Google Search Results provides more detailed information about the role of Page Experience, along with self-assessment questions and resources.

This page summarizes key aspects of the page experience that Google has been discussing in recent years.

Upcoming changes to Search Console reports

Over the next few months, the Page Experience report within Search Console will be transformed into a new page that links to general guidance on Page Experience and a dashboard view of the individual Core Web Vitals and HTTPS reports that remain in Search Console.

Additionally, starting December 1, 2023, Google will be deprecating Search Console’s “Mobile Usability” report, Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool, and Mobile-Friendly Testing API.

Google has ensured that mobile usability remains important to page experience guidance, and site owners should continue to prioritize mobile usability.

Frequently Asked Questions Highlights

We’ve answered some frequently asked questions about our updated guidance and highlighted the following:

There is no single “page experience signal” used for ranking on Google Search, as multiple signals related to overall page experience are taken into account. Core Web Vitals continue to be essential to search success and a great user experience. A great page experience is not a qualification requirement to appear in the mobile “Top Stories” carousel. Page experience is typically rated on a page-by-page basis, but there are also some site-wide ratings. Informative content systems focus primarily on content-related signals, but page experience factors play a role as well.Other considerations

Google’s automatic ranking system prioritizes useful and trustworthy content created for people over search engine rankings.

To ensure that your content adheres to these principles, self-assess your content and have it evaluated by a trusted, unrelated individual.

We aim to deliver a great page experience with a focus on proven quality and expertise in our content.

Take a people-first approach to creating content by targeting your audience, demonstrating your expertise, and making sure your content is valuable and satisfying.

Avoid search engine-friendly content by refraining from creating content solely to attract search engine visits or manipulate rankings.

Familiarize yourself with the concept of EEAT (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Credibility) and use our quality rating guidelines to further improve your content.

Finally, consider the “who, how, and why.”

Please detail who wrote the content and how it was produced. Above all, create content with the primary goal of helping people.

By following these guidelines, your content will better fit Google’s core ranking system and be more likely to succeed.

Source: Google

Featured image: salarko/Shutterstock

