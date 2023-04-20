Commonwealth Joins Forces with Global Tech Organizations to Empower Commonwealth Citizens with AI





The consortium includes world-leading organizations such as NVIDIA, University of California (UC) Berkeley, Microsoft, Deloitte, HP, DeepMind, Digital Catapult UK and United Nations Satellite Centre. The consortium is also supported by the Australian National AI Centre, coordinated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the Bank of Mauritius and Digital Affairs Malta.

On April 19, 2023, at NVIDIA’s headquarters in California, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, the Commonwealth Secretary, invited technical experts, business leaders, policy makers, academics and civil society representatives to attend. and discussed a joint consortium.

Through this consortium, the Commonwealth Secretariat will work with industry leaders and start-ups around the world to harness innovation to strengthen local infrastructure and supply chains, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and improve power grids. We aim to make the world more environmentally friendly and create new jobs. help the economy grow.

The consortium will provide support in three core areas: Commonwealth AI Framework for Sovereign AI Strategy, Pan-Commonwealth Digital Upskilling for the National Workforce, and Commonwealth AI Cloud for Maximizing AI Benefits. increase.

It aims to implement Article 103 of the 2022 Commonwealth Summit mandate. At this conference, Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to equipping citizens with the skills they need to fully benefit from the innovations and opportunities of cyberspace, and committed to ensuring inclusive access for all. I promised. Discrimination in cyberspace and adoption of online safety policies for all users.

The Consortium recognizes the values ​​and principles of the Federal Charter, particularly those related to recognizing the needs of small countries, ensuring the importance of youth in the Commonwealth, recognizing the needs of fragile countries, promoting gender equality, and promoting sustainable development. We aim to realize our vision and principles.

It also contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), in particular SDG 17 on Partnerships, SDG 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 13 on Climate Action. .

Commenting on the consortium, the Commonwealth Secretary General said: As the technological revolution unfolds, it is critical to establish a sound operational framework to ensure that AI applications are developed responsibly and exploit their full potential. It will be distributed equitably according to the values ​​enshrined in the Federal Charter.

She added: The consortium provides the tools necessary to maximize the value of advanced technologies, not only for economic growth, job creation and social inclusion, but also for building a smarter future for all, especially young people. It is an important milestone to offer to each country. The Commonwealth will celebrate her 2023 as the Year of Youth. We continue to welcome strategic collaborators to join this consortium.

Stella Solar, Director of the Australian National AI Centre, said: The Commonwealth has a wealth of talent and diversity to lead the development of sustainable and equitable AI outcomes for the world. Through this collaboration, we will extend CSIRO’s world-leading responsible AI expertise and the National AI Centers Responsible AI Network to enable small federal states to use a robust and responsible AI governance framework.

Bank of Mauritius Governor Habesh Seegolam said: As an innovation-driven organization, the Bank of Mauritius is proud to join this Commonwealth initiative aimed at helping member countries to maximize the benefits of AI. With the digitization of the financial sector now gaining momentum around the world, the use of AI-powered applications will take Member States’ financial systems to new heights while enabling better supervision, Improve customer experience and financial inclusion. Oversight by Regulatory Authorities.

Andr Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador for Digital Affairs, added: Small countries face unique challenges as well as opportunities to introduce innovative new technologies. We look forward to sharing our experiences to help create regulatory frameworks and promote initiatives across smaller states in the Commonwealth.

Keith Strier, vice president of NVIDIA’s Worldwide AI Initiative, added: Public He uses his cloud to bring high-speed computing and innovations such as Generative AI, Climate AI, Energy AI, Health AI and Agriculture AI to the Global South.

Professor Solomon Darwin, Director of the Center for Corporate Innovation, Haas Business School, UC Berkeley, added: This new approach accelerates the creation of scalable and sustainable business models while addressing the needs of underserved populations.

Jeremy Silver, CEO of Digital Catapult, UK said: Digital Catapult is focused on developing pragmatic approaches for early-stage companies to develop responsible AI strategies.

We look forward to expanding our collaboration with UK deep tech AI companies to reach startups across the Commonwealth and promote more inclusive and responsible algorithm design and AI practices across smaller states.

Hugh Milward, General Manager of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft, added: It is vital that this technology opens up new opportunities for everyone. Microsoft is proud to work with NVIDIA, the Federal Secretariat and others to bring the benefits of his AI to more people in more countries across the Commonwealth.

Christine Ahn, Deloitte Consulting Principal, added: Deloitte is honored to work with the Federal Secretariat on its mission to close the AI ​​divide and empower the 2.5 billion federal citizens. As part of this initiative, we were excited to build domestic AI capabilities to strengthen our economy and climate resilience. We look forward to providing our leadership and expertise in promoting safe and sustainable progress in countries through AI technology.

Tom Lue, General Counsel and Head of Governance at DeepMind, said: From tackling climate change to understanding disease, AI is a powerful tool that enables communities to better respond to and prevent some of society’s greatest challenges. We look forward to collaborating and sharing the expertise of DeepMind’s diverse and multidisciplinary team to help smaller states in the Commonwealth advance responsible AI knowledge, capabilities, and deployment.

Einar Bjrgo, Director of the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) added: Applications of natural disasters and climate change.

Jeri Culp, director of data science at HP, said: Advanced Data Science He helps you unlock the full potential of your data and accelerate your digital transformation efforts by providing workstations.

Dan Travers, co-founder of Open Climate Fix, said: Our experience shows that our open source solar forecasting platform not only reduces energy generation costs, but also delivers significant carbon savings by reducing the use of fossil fuels to balance the power grid. To do. We designed our platform to be globally scalable, and because it’s open source, local engineers can tailor the AI ​​models and data inputs to their specific climates, so the AI ​​can act locally and interact with the planet. Can affect climate on a scale.

The consortium was founded at a time when AI is being recognized as a dominant force in technology, fueling transformative developments in industry, business, agriculture, science, medicine, and social innovation.

In particular, Generative AI Services AI programs that generate original content are currently the fastest growing technology, and many countries are increasing their investment in AI technology. Recently, many developed and emerging countries have announced major AI initiatives.

Against this background, the consortium aims to help small nations access the tools they need to thrive in the age of AI, while facilitating comprehensive access and security for all users, ensuring that this process We aim to address the further widening of the digital divide through

This collaborative approach is part of the ongoing work of the Physical Connectivity cluster of the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda to leverage digital infrastructure and bridge the digital divide in small states. Led by The Gambia, the cluster helps Commonwealth countries implement agreed principles on sustainable investment in digital infrastructure.

